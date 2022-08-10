Seaford solicitor becomes partner at major south-east law firm

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sacha Bolourchi was announced as one of two new salaried partners which had joined the Mayo Wynne Baxter firm – as it expands further into Kent and Surrey.

Sacha has formed part of the residential property team in Seaford and partner Caroline Flint has joined the contentious probate team, where she will cover Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

Martin Williams, deputy chief executive partner, Mayo Wynne Baxter, said: “It’s fantastic to see our team expand as our business grows out of our historic homeland in Sussex and into Kent and Surrey.

“The significant experience that Sacha and Caroline will bring to the firm will certainly help us build on our success and encourage talent to join us for this exciting journey.”

The pair will support Mayo Wynne Baxter’s growth plans following its merger with national legal and professional services group Ampa.

Sacha said: “These are incredibly exciting times following the recent merger, and I look forward to building on the success the firm has enjoyed.

“I started my legal career almost a decade ago at a private practice in Lewes, specialising in criminal defence, before moving into residential conveyancing.

“I work with a variety of clients, from first time buyers to high-net-worth individuals and look forward to creating lasting relationships with my client base at Mayo Wynne Baxter.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter Solicitors has been providing legal advice for over 150 years when Wynne Edwin Baxter founded the firm in Lewes.