Pictures of serious police incident in Crawley

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 25th April 2022, 4:20 pm

The police have been in Gossops Green since the early hours of this morning. They cordoned off a large area including Dormans.

Sussex Police said: "We are investigating an incident at Dormans, Crawley, that took place in the early hours of Monday, April 25. Any witnesses are asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 108 of 25/04."

Photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the scene. Here are his pictures.

More to follow...

Police are investigating an incident in Crawley this afternoon (April 25).

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

They cordoned off a large area including Dormans.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said: "We are investigating an incident at Dormans, Crawley, that took place in the early hours of Monday, April 25."

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The police have asked any witnesses to report to Sussex Police online and quote serial 108 of 25/04.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

