A man was attacked after discovering his garage was being broken into in Juniper Road around 12.45pm on Wednesday, March 30, police said.

"The victim was punched and suffered minor injuries, before the suspects left the scene in a van," a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"A number of enquiries have already been completed since the incident, and officers have now identified two men they believe could assist with their enquiries."

Police have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault and burglary in Crawley. Photo: Sussex Police

Anyone who recognises them, or who has any other information or relevant CCTV / dash cam footage, is urged to contact police online or via 101 quoting serial 587 of 30/03.