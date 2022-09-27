Pilot died at scene of glider crash near Storrington
Teams from the South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Kent, Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance force were called to Pulborough on Saturday after a glider crashed into a field on Hurston Lane, in Pulborough.
Pictures show the glider after it crash landed in the field as blue light services rush to rescue the pilot.
Sussex Police said the pilot, the sole occupier of the aircraft, died at the scene. A coroner has been informed.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said Police requested their attendance at 8 past eleven this morning. Two pumps, one from Storrington and another from Worthing, were dispatched to the scene.
