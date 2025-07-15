Poet Stephanie Norgate launches new novel Hartisborne at the Festival of Chichester

Poet Stephanie Norgate is offering a celebratory launch and reading of her new novel Hartisborne at this year’s Festival of Chichester.

The book will be launched on Friday, July 18 at 5:30pm at St John’s Chapel, 5 St John's Street, Chichester, PO19 1UR – a book which Stephanie describes as a love-letter to reading and to nature. Stephanie will be interviewed by novelist Gill Thompson; Laura Ritchie,

Professor of Learning and Teaching at the University of Chichester, will be providing cello music. Tickets £6, concessions £4 from The Novium.

Set in both 1763 and 1963, the novel weaves a relationship between an 18th-century naturalist and a 1960s young woman.

1763: ecologist Gil strives to write the natural history of his village Hartisborne but is distracted by love for his weeding woman Mary and his desire to save her from the parish overseer. 1963: war orphan Georgie is obsessed with The Natural History of Hartisborne, a now world-famous book and her only inheritance, and with its writer, Gil, even though he lived two centuries ago. Escaping her controlling uncle and an unworthy love affair, Georgie arrives in the village of her dreams only to discover a conflicted rural community where an old lady is haunted by dissolute monks and visions of women's suffering. And where not everyone loves Gil’s legacy. The book asks: can Gil and Georgie save each other when they meet in the time-trapping woodland of Hartisborne?

Gilbert White and Selborne are loosely the inspirations, Stephanie explains: “It is a book that has been evolving for years. I grew up in Selborne, and one of the things that interested me was Gilbert White’s Natural History of Selborne. I was thinking what a wonderful book it was. He was a very skilful writer. He had a very keen eye for looking at things, and he had a scientist’s mind as well as a poet's mind. He looked at things as if he valued every living creature.

“I've got two time frames for my novel. The other is a young woman in 1963 who had had a good evacuation experience but she's come back to her rather horrible aunt and uncle. Reading The Natural History opens a whole world for her. She gets a job in Hartisborne as assistant at the museum. It's a way that she can commune with the spirit of the naturalist but also it is how she can escape from a couple of bad situations.”

Stephanie calls her naturalist Gil: “I never use his surname. There are a lot of purists and I have worked quite hard to make sure that everybody knows that this is fiction.”

Part of the reason for one time frame being in 1963 is that Stephanie was drawn to memories of the big freeze that winter: “I can remember it as a child very vividly and I wanted to use those memories. There is a lot about frozen emotions. The novel lasts about six months; we go into the summer and things change.

“It is not the first novel that I have written but it is the first that I have published. I've got three others but this is one that I really wanted to get out there. I've had some nice reviews on Amazon and I've had lots of emails from friends saying that they liked it. Really I just wanted to write an enjoyable book. My others that I have not got out are quite harsh. When I can't sleep I pick up something like I Capture The Castle and I want this to be that kind of book that you read because you enjoy it.”

For many years, Stephanie taught at the University of Chichester where she was a reader in creative writing, PhD supervisor and ran the MA in creative writing. She also worked as a Royal Literary Fund Fellow at the University of Southampton (2019-2021) and now works as an RLF Associate Fellow on the RLF’s Bridge programme.