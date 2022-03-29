Police appeal after two die in three-vehicle Cowfold crash

Officers say that the crash happened on the A272 at around 11.30am yesterday (Monday) and involved a silver Ford Fiesta, a white Ford Fiesta and a Skania tipper truck.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly two people were pronounced dead at the scene - an 83-year-old man from Worthing, and a 30-year-old woman from Aylesford, Kent.

“Two other women, both aged 23 and from Kent, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Scene of the crash in Cowfold yesterday

Road closures remained in place while police, fire and ambulance crews, and air ambulance service, responded to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin, of the Surrey and Sussex Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would particularly like to speak with anyone travelling on the A272 between Cowfold village and Littleworth Lane to the west, on Monday morning between 11.15am and 11.30am, who has dash camera footage.

“We’d also like to speak with any resident or business who has CCTV footage showing the road between those locations.”