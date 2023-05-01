Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
7 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
7 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
10 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

Police are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for a missing man who was last seen in Brighton

Police said they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for a missing man who was last seen in Brighton almost two weeks ago.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 15:28 BST
Officers are trying to find 59-year-old Paul Coulter. Picture from Sussex PoliceOfficers are trying to find 59-year-old Paul Coulter. Picture from Sussex Police
Officers are trying to find 59-year-old Paul Coulter. Picture from Sussex Police

Paul Coulter, 59, was reported missing to police on Thursday, April 27, after he failed to turn up at work, according to officers.

Police said it is thought Paul had been missing for some time before that, with the last sighting believed to be in Edward Street on Tuesday, April 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul is described by police as white, 5’ 9” and of slim build, with thinning black hair. Officers said he often wears a black jacket and either tracksuit bottoms or combat work trousers. He is known to ride a black mountain bike, which has also not been located, according to police.

Most Popular

Public protection detective Chief Inspector Andy Harbour said: “It is out of character for Paul not to see or speak to anyone for this length of time, and we are very concerned for his wellbeing.

“We are conducting numerous enquiries to establish Paul’s movements over the last few weeks and ask anyone who may have seen him since April 18 to please get in touch.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information which may help the ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Op Farrar. If there is an emergency situation, dial 999.

READ THIS:

Endangered species once thought to be extinct found in Sussex

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brighton player ratings v Wolves: Three brilliant Albion aces score 9/10 and a very rare 10/10 for attacker

In pictures: The most famous Bluebell walk in Sussex

Related topics:PoliceBrighton PoliceBrightonWolves