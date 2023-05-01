Police are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for a missing man who was last seen in Brighton

Police said they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for a missing man who was last seen in Brighton almost two weeks ago.

Officers are trying to find 59-year-old Paul Coulter. Picture from Sussex Police

Paul Coulter, 59, was reported missing to police on Thursday, April 27, after he failed to turn up at work, according to officers.

Police said it is thought Paul had been missing for some time before that, with the last sighting believed to be in Edward Street on Tuesday, April 18.

Paul is described by police as white, 5’ 9” and of slim build, with thinning black hair. Officers said he often wears a black jacket and either tracksuit bottoms or combat work trousers. He is known to ride a black mountain bike, which has also not been located, according to police.

Public protection detective Chief Inspector Andy Harbour said: “It is out of character for Paul not to see or speak to anyone for this length of time, and we are very concerned for his wellbeing.

“We are conducting numerous enquiries to establish Paul’s movements over the last few weeks and ask anyone who may have seen him since April 18 to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information which may help the ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Op Farrar. If there is an emergency situation, dial 999.

