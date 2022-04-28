Car overturns in four-vehicle St Leonards collision

A section of road on St Leonards seafront was closed in both directions after a four-vehicle collision, according to police.

By Richard Gladstone
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 11:12 am

Officers said emergency services were called to the collision in Eversfield Place at around 6.15pm last night (Wednesday, April 27).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police closed the road in both directions until 8.15pm.

“One man was treated at the scene for a minor injury.”

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Roberts Photographic SUS-220428-105255001

According to reports from the AA, one of the vehicles had overturned.

The AA said there was slow traffic on the A259 in Grand Parade from Schwerte Way to A2102 London Road.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Roberts Photographic SUS-220428-105306001
Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Roberts Photographic SUS-220428-105316001
