Car overturns in four-vehicle St Leonards collision

Officers said emergency services were called to the collision in Eversfield Place at around 6.15pm last night (Wednesday, April 27).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police closed the road in both directions until 8.15pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One man was treated at the scene for a minor injury.”

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Roberts Photographic SUS-220428-105255001

According to reports from the AA, one of the vehicles had overturned.

The AA said there was slow traffic on the A259 in Grand Parade from Schwerte Way to A2102 London Road.

More news: Six charged after drugs bust in Hastings

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Roberts Photographic SUS-220428-105306001