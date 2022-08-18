Police confirm body found at Bognor Regis beach
Sussex Police has confirmed reports of a body being found at a beach near Bognor Regis today (Thursday, August 18).
Emergency services were called to Elmer beach, this afternoon, following reports of a body on the beach.
Sussex Police has now confirmed this, in a statement.
A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12.30pm on Thursday (August 18) police responded to a report of a body found at a beach near Bognor Regis.
“Detectives investigating missing David Stokes have informed the family about the discovery, but a formal identification has not taken place.”