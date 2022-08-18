Edit Account-Sign Out

Police confirm body found at Bognor Regis beach

Sussex Police has confirmed reports of a body being found at a beach near Bognor Regis today (Thursday, August 18).

By Joe Stack
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 6:30 pm

Emergency services were called to Elmer beach, this afternoon, following reports of a body on the beach.

Sussex Police has now confirmed this, in a statement.

A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12.30pm on Thursday (August 18) police responded to a report of a body found at a beach near Bognor Regis.

Most Popular

Coastguard at the scene. By Eddie Mitchell

“Detectives investigating missing David Stokes have informed the family about the discovery, but a formal identification has not taken place.”

PoliceSussex PoliceEmergency services