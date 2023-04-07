Edit Account-Sign Out
Police incident on railway line in West Sussex

A police incident was reported on the railway line between Littlehampton and Worthing earlier today (Friday, April 7).

By Sam Morton
Published 7th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 17:24 BST

Southern Rail said the line towards Worthing was blocked.

A statement on Twitter at 3.30pm read: “Due to the police dealing with an incident between Littlehampton and Worthing, the line towards Worthing is blocked.

"Services running to/from these stations towards Brighton and London may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Due to the police dealing with an incident between Littlehampton and Worthing, the line towards Worthing is blocked.

“Check out live map to see if your journey has been affected: https://livemap.southernrailway.com/#/SN/mapview.”

In an update at 3.50pm, Southern Rail wrote: “The line towards Brighton and London has now reopened. You can continue to use your normal route but please allow an extra 15 minutes to complete your journey.”

The line had reopened by 4.10pm. The latest update read: “Disruption caused by the police dealing with an incident between Littlehampton and West Worthing has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

British Transport Police has been approached for more information.

