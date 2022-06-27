112 new homes and children’s nursery planned in Nutbourne

An artist's rendition of the 112 house plans.

The proposed development will comprise of 112 new homes (including a range of types, sizes and tenures) and a 70-place Children’s Nursery, together with associated access and extensive green infrastructure.

The 112 homes will comprise of 14 one-bed apartments, 21 two-bed apartments, 15 two-bed houses, 43 three-bed houses, 15 four-bed houses and four five-bed houses.

The eastern portion of the site, which comprises the existing Breakers Yard, will be returned to its natural state in the form of an extensive Green Corridor with associated biodiversity enhancements and recreational opportunities.

The development will be located in the central and western portions of the site where there will be an emphasis on providing a high-quality environment for residents and a childcare setting that provides opportunities for outdoor learning within the Green Corridor

The proposals would see the existing Breakers Yard and associated development removed and replaced with a natural landscape, which will provide the residential development and nursery with a setting whilst creating a soft transition to the Ham Brook and the adjacent public footpath.

In a statement Portsmouth Water said: “The Portsmouth Water Catchment Management Team have reviewed this application from a groundwater quality protection perspective and do not have any adverse comments to make due to its location outside of our groundwater catchment Source Protection Zones.”