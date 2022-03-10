Plans for 120-home Southbourne development revealed

Metis Homes, which wants to build on land at Harris Scrapyard and Oaks Farm, is launching a public consultation tomorrow (Friday March 11).

The developer argues the site is between two recently developed allocations at Priors Orchard and Meadow View, while also partly comprising brownfield land as an operational breakers yard and two existing residential properties.

Access on to the A259 Main Road would be from a point just to the west of the caravan dealership.

Metis Homes wants to build around 120 homes and a children's nursery off the A259 Main Road at Southbourne

Metis believes its plans are in accordance with criteria set out in Chichester District Council’s Interim Policy Statement for Housing, while the site is also part of an emerging allocation in the Southbourne Neighbourhood Plan Review.

A spokesman for the developer said: “As the site is located south of the railway line, in close proximity to existing services/facilities and with an independent access to the A259, it can come forward as a standalone first phase of development without compromising the comprehensive delivery of the wider allocation.”

Metis is seeking views from the community and stakeholders before it submits a planning application to CDC.

The proposed development would be for around 120 homes, including open market and affordable homes as well as custom/self-build plots, alongside a children’s nursery.

A ‘green ring’ would be included across the eastern part of the site as part of proposals to establish a Nutbourne to Hambrook strategic wildlife corridor.

Adam O’Brien, managing director at Metis Homes, said: “As a business, we place significant emphasis on quality over quantity, and we take community consultation during the planning process very seriously to ensure our development proposals are well informed by local expertise and priorities.

“This public consultation is an opportunity to display our proposals for the site and secure feedback from the local community and stakeholders which, where possible, will be fed into the final plans before we submit a full planning application.

“We look forward to hearing from local residents and stakeholders through our consultation site and welcome feedback on our plans to help us deliver a high-quality scheme, which complements the local area.”

The public consultation will run until Sunday March 27. Residents can view a virtual exhibition and leave comments at

www.southbourne.consultationonline.co.uk and can attend an in-person consultation event being held on Monday March 21 at St John’s Church between 4-7pm.

Members of the local community can get in touch with the project team via freephone on 0800 298 7040 or via email at [email protected]

