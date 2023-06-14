NationalWorldTV
14 new home plans at Eastbourne council building plans resubmitted following refusal

Extension plans to create 14 new homes at an Eastbourne council office block has been resubmitted following its initial refusal by Eastbourne Borough Council.
By Sam Pole
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST

The site is located on Upperton Road and currently consists of an office building. The application, which was refused, sought planning permission for a sixth storey upward extension to form 14 residential dwellings including the provision of storage, refuse storage, car parking and secure cycle parking.

St Marks, in Upperton Road, is the East Sussex County Council main office for children’s service for under 18s and their families. The existing building was built in the 1960s.

The new homes would have consisted of 12 studios and two one-bedroom flats,

The central part of the sixth storey would be filled in and a seventh storey would have been created as part of the plans as proposed to the council.

The resubmitted plans have also been met with objections from local residents.

On Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal, Tara W objected and said: “Again, I would like to object to these plans as I live next door to the offices at St Marks and the current building already causes lack of light out the back of my property in the afternoons.

"If the building is going to be extended upwards, the light will be lost earlier in the day.

“I also think that the parking in the area is terrible as it is, as is the "road" directly behind the building. If the offices are extended, more parking will be needed to accommodate this and simply allocating some of the office's spaces to the flats is only going to move the issue to the staff who already use that car park.

"Overall, I strongly object to these plans. I do not believe that converting this property will bring any value to the area.”

Russell from Southfields Street also objected and said: “My objection still stands as from the previous application which was turned down. The height of the building would be out of sync with all the other residential buildings surrounding it.”

To view or comment on the full application visit Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal using the reference: 230376

