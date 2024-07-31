Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campaigners who fought against proposals for the A27 Arundel Bypass are celebrating after the news the project had been scrapped by the new Labour government.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed the scheme will not go ahead after cancelling a £150million investment fund announced by the previous government.

The chancellor said ‘not a single project’ had been supported by the fund and it was being scrapped because ‘if we cannot afford it, we cannot do it’.

Stop the Arundel Bypass fought hard against the proposal. This campaign group consisted of the: Arundel Bypass Neighbourhood Committee; Walberton Friends and Neighbours and Arundel SCATE (South Coast Alliance for Transport and the Environment).

Campaigners against the Arundel Bypass grey route held a silent protest at a National Highways' consultation event, held at Walberton Village Hall.

The group said: “The cancellation of the destructive road scheme is welcomed.

“Campaigners against the A27 Arundel Bypass grey route are relieved that the scheme was cancelled by the Chancellor.

"The grey route would have passed through the villages of Binsted and Tortington, and massively increased rat-running through the village of Walberton. The scheme would have destroyed a large swathe of countryside renowned for its wildlife, especially its bats.”

Emma Tristram, secretary of the Arundel Bypass Neighbourhood Committee, said the writing was ‘already on the wall’ for this ‘destructive and unpopular’ road scheme – ‘even before the election’.

She added: “Labour had already promised to kick it further down the road to pay for pothole repairs. At least now everyone knows where they stand.

"When finances allow, we need to see greater investment in public transport and walking and cycling. This is the only way to reduce the damaging effects of too much traffic in the long term."

Sally Ward – from Walberton Friends & Neighbours – said the community group’s members ‘knew that common sense would prevail’ to stop this ‘truly bonkers scheme’.

She added: “It’s been an appalling waste of public funds from start to finish and a catalogue of errors.

"Everyone in Walberton, Binsted, Fontwell and Tortington is breathing a huge sigh of relief that we will not be overrun by traffic.

"We are so glad our beautiful countryside between Binsted and Arundel will remain a safe place for all the flora and fauna that thrive there along the rare chalk streams and River Arun.