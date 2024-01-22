Advisory roles available at Mid Sussex District Council: ‘passionate representatives’ wanted to help uphold local democracy
The voluntary positions are as Independent Persons for Standards or Members of the Allowances Panel.
MSDC said it is seeking candidates who can provide ‘independent input’ and contribute to maintaining high standards, while upholding local democracy, and providing ‘objective, external oversight’.
Application details are available at www.midsussex.gov.uk/job-vacancies or by clicking here or here.
A council spokesperson said: “The council is also seeking a number of additional local residents to join a panel responsible for advising the council on the level and type of allowances to be paid to district councillors. This role requires impartiality, the ability to analyse financial data, conduct benchmarking, and ultimately provide guidance for council consideration.”
The voluntary roles offer small allowances and no specific experience is needed apart from ‘a passion for serving local communities and upholding the highest standards of democracy’.
An MSDC spokesperson said: “We are inviting passionate individuals from our community who are looking to become more involved with local politics to step forward and contribute to local governance.”
They said: “Join us in shaping a stronger and more transparent local government.”
The closing date for applications is Thursday, February 29, with interviews in early March. The council added that all candidates must meet specific eligibility criteria outlined in the respective job descriptions. People interested in the positions or who would like to discuss the role can email Kevin Toogood, monitoring officer, at [email protected].