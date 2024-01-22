East Sussex Highways has announced a road closure and temporary traffic lights in Ditchling to improve the surface of a road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A letter to residents and business owners, dated January 17, said the carriageway repairs will take place in Beacon Road this winter.

It said: “Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said that from Monday, February 5, to Sunday, March 3, ‘temporary traffic signals will be in place, along with a temporary reduced speed limit of 30mph to allow for kerbing works to take place’.

Carriageway repairs will take place on Beacon Road in February and March. Photo: Google Street View

The council said these works will involve installing a new kerb line and replacing existing kerbs.

The letter said that from Monday to Thursday, March 4-7, the road will be closed to through traffic between 7pm and 6am ‘to allow carriageway patch repairs to be carried out’. There will be advanced warning signs on the site about this as well.

The letter said: “For the road closures, a diversion route will be in place via B2112, A23, A27 and vice versa. If you need vehicle access, please discuss this with the team on site to see if this is possible. Please bear in mind there will be delays while the area is made safe and your vehicle is escorted by site marshals.”