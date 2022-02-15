Aldwick

AW/421/21/HH: 23 The Drive. Single storey rear extension.(This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House Conservation Area).

AW/424/21/HH: 32 Apple Grove. Front and rear dormer extension.

AW/31/22/HH: 10 Garden Court. Two storey front extension.

Angmering

A/11/22/HH: 33 Old Worthing Road, East Preston. Single storey front extension.

A/16/22/HH: Tara, Ham Manor Close. Erection of single storey rear extension and garage extension following the demolition of existing conservatory and porch.

A/19/22/HH: 73 Lloyd Goring Close. Single storey side extension.

Arundel

AB/151/21/HH: 11 King Street. Alterations to kitchen and replacement windows to west elevation.(This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

AB/10/22/HH: 75 Maltravers Street. Single storey side extensions. (This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building. This application affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

Bersted

BE/11/22/HH: 13 Newtown Avenue, Bognor Regis. Loft conversion to form new 2nd floor with rear dormer projection and alterations to roof to form gable end.

BE/9/22/HH: 48 Osprey Gardens. Erection of two storey side extension.

BE/12/22/HH: 18 Addison Way. Single storey side extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/14/22/HH: 25 Pevensey Road. First floor side extension, mansard roof extension with 2 x side dormers and installation of crossover.

East Preston

EP/9/22/HH: 4 Selhurst Close. Single storey front extension and conversion of integral garage.

EP/11/22/HH: 24 Normandy Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension and external alterations following the demolition of existing rear conservatory/lean to.

EP/14/22/PL: Land Fronting 15 and 31 Sea Road. Erection of Village Clock. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is not CIL liable as other developement.

Felpham

FP/17/22/HH: 5 Limmer Lane. Erection of first floor side extension, hip to gable roof extension, side extension and remodelling detached garage, new garden shed, chimney remodelling, new roof to conservatory, installation of PV panels to new pitched roof over garage and alterations to fenestration/openings. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Felpham Conservation Area).

FP/273/21/HH: 23 Felpham Way. Extension to existing drop kerb to the right by 3.6 meters.

FP/18/22/HH: 30 Ormesby Crescent. Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

Ferring

FG/15/22/HH: 5 Ferring Grange Gardens. Erection of part single, part two storey rear extension with juliette balcony and installation of front window.

FG/17/22/HH: 44A Ocean Drive. Erection of single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing conservatory.

Kingston

K/4/22/HH: Maine, Gorse Avenue, East Preston. Conversion of existing roof void to form habitable space. Enlargement of existing dormers to south elevation and addition of 2 x front rooflights.

Rustington

R/18/22/HH: 7 Evelyn Avenue. Erection of single storey side and rear extension.

Walberton

WA/11/22/PO: Land to the East of Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell. Application to enter into a Deed of Variation to amend the Mortgagee Exclusion clause and definition of Chargee in relation to the Affordable housing Clause under WA/22/15/OUT.

Yapton

Y/16/22/HH: 2 Lilac Cottages, Church Lane. Conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 1 x front dormer.

