Aldingbourne

AL/34/22/PL: Land At Wings Nursery, Lidsey Road, Woodgate. Variation of conditions imposed under AL/20/21/PL relating to conditions 2-plans condition (three bungalows changed to two storey houses and other elevation detail changes) and 5-hours of demolition/construction (to make it so that the additional bat working restrictions do not apply outside of bat hibernation times).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldwick

A/45/22/PL: Rustington Golf Centre, Golfers Lane, Angmering. Erection of 167 No new homes in a mix of 1-4 bedroom properties (2-4 bedroom homes and 1 bedroom apartments), with associated landscaping, parking, open space, play areas, construction of a new vehicular access from Golfers Lane and all other associated development works (resubmission following A/129/21/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings. Photo: Google Maps.

AW/84/22/PL: Land to the North of 276 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis. Variation of condition imposed under AW/28/19/PL relating to condition 2-plans condition (updated plans and Arboricultural Impact Assessment and Method Statement.

Angmering

A/43/22/PL: Land East Of Roundstone Lane. Variation of condition following grant of A/3/21/PL relating to Condition No 1 - approved plans.

A/45/22/PL: Rustington Golf Centre, Golfers Lane. Erection of 167 No new homes in a mix of 1-4 bedroom properties (2-4 bedroom homes and 1 bedroom apartments), with associated landscaping, parking, open space, play areas, construction of a new vehicular access from Golfers Lane and all other associated development works (resubmission following A/129/21/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

A/48/22/RES: Land off Arundel Road. Approval of reserved matters following A/122/19/OUT and varied by A/207/21/PL pertaining to the layout, scale, appearance and landscaping for 160 No dwellings. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

A/50/22/PL: Land South Of Littlehampton Road and East of Worthing Road. Erection of 76 No. dwellings, means of access, public open space, play areas, associated infrastructure & landscaping (resubmission following A/168/21/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development plan, is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings & affects a Public Right of Way.

A/49/22/PL: The Honey Pot, Honey Lane. Variation of condition imposed under ref A/118/97 relating to Condition No 7 - parking spaces.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/26/22/PL: Land East of Eastmere House, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Construction of 1 No. two storey detached dwelling house on existing paddock. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

BN/39/22/T: Copperfield, Old Rectory Drive, Eastergate. 1 No. Sycamore tree (T1) - Crown lift of lower branches to 8m on north side only overhanging 1 Abercorn Walk to alleviate excessive shading & impact on neighbouring property. Ivy to be severed to alleviate impact also (no permission required).

Bersted

BN/33/22/HH: 9 Elm Grove South, Barnham. Single storey side and rear extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/65/22/L: Salisbury House, The Steyne. Listed building consent for the change of use of 5 No self-contained flats for adults with learning difficulties to 5 No self-contained flats and formation of 5 No further flats from HMO rooms, garage and office, repairs and decoration of external surfaces, minor alterations to elevation facing Sadler Street, change one window facing rear courtyard to French doors & apply obscure film to 2 windows in courtyard area.

BR/62/22/HH: 91B Gravits Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension and loft conversion to habitable space.

BR/66/22/PL: South Bersted Church Of England Primary School, Church Lane. Change from grass to bonded mulch all weather surfacing on Trim Trail. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/68/22/HH: Claremont Court, Campbell Road. Replace all existing double-glazed uPVC framed windows with new uPVC framed double glazed casement windows.

Climping

CM/14/22/PL: Land adjacent to Church Farm Barn, Horsemere Green Lane. Use of land for Class B8 (Storage) for caravan storage (resubmission of CM/64/21/PL). This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/34/22/HH: 111 North Lane. Two storey side/rear extension.

Felpham

FP/48/22/HH: 30 Limmer Lane. Erection of part single, part two storey rear extension, single storey side extension, roof replacement, installation of front porch canopy and alterations to fenestration following the demolition of existing garage. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Felpham Conservation Area.

FP/46/22/T: 25 Lindsey Court. 1 No. Ash tree - remove 2.5m branch overhanging neighbouring property.

FP/47/22/HH: 99 Limmer Lane. Two storey extension to side and rear and single storey front porch.

Ferring

FG/54/22/PL: Land rear of 1 Sea Drive. 1 No new dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

FG/55/22/HH: 4 Laburnum Close. Change existing external elevation materials to painted render.

Littlehampton

LU/57/22/PL: 18 Beach Road. Change of use from shop (Class E) to Nail Bar (Sui Generis). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/77/22/HH: 21 Ockenden Road. Two storey infill rear extension and installation of first floor side window.

LU/90/22/T: Arcadia, 11 St Winefrides Road. 1 No. Black Pine tree (T1) - Reduction of the North most facing limb by 1m reducing all branches back to branch unions with sufficient leakage to support normal regrowth. Reducing total tree crown spread from 8m to 7m.

Middleton

M/151/21/PL: 7 Central Drive. Erection of 1 No. 4 bed dwelling (resubmission of M/105/18/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.

M/31/22/HH: 143 Middleton Road. Conversion of detached garage to ancillary annexe including installation of 1 x dormer.

Rustington

R/32/22/HH: 30 The Parkway. Single-storey ground floor side extension. Conversion of garage to habitable use as an annexe to include a single storey extension.

R/40/22/T: Communal area adjacent to Woodlands Avenue. T1 - Holm Oak - Crown reduction to leave height 20m and spread 17m and crown lift to 6m.

R/57/22/HH: 30 Hawke Close. Erection of single storey rear extension, installation of front porch, part garage conversion to habitable use and alterations to fenestration.

R/61/22/HH: Rustlings, 14 Wendy Ridge. Single storey rear extension.

Walberton

WA/29/22/PL: Lower Farm, Yapton Lane. Variation of condition following WA/62/20/PL relating to condition 2- plans condition to change orientation from east/west to north/south and change location of some water tanks.

Yapton

Y/36/22/HH: Berri Court, Main Road. Erection of detached workshop, gym/hobby and greenhouse. This application affects character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Yapton Conservation Area and a Listed Building.

---

---

• For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.