Aldingbourne

AL/39/22/OUT: Land to South of Dukes Road, Fontwell. Outline application with some matters reserved (appearance, landscape and scale) for the erection 9 No. residential dwellings. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

AL/44/22/HH: Norton Farm House, Norton Lane, Norton. Erection of single storey north extension, installation of glazed link to garage and alterations to existing fenestration/openings. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Norton Lane, Norton Conservation Area and a Listed Building.)

LU/113/22/PL: 73 Manning Road, Littlehampton. Removal of double garages and provision of 1 No detached 2 bedroom 4 person dwelling. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling. Photo: Google Maps.

AL/50/22/PL: Paddocks, Days Lane. Part change of use from C3 residential dwellinghouse to Class E ancillary office space, change of use of former garage building to Use Class F1 and the alterations to the buildings including roof extension of the main building in order to allow increase in capacity for children of up to 10 and staff up to 6 of the specialist children’s school at the Coach House (resubmission following AL/62/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Aldwick

AW/105/22/T: 35 Colts Bay. 1 No. Pedunculate Oak (T1) - pollard back to previous topping points on all sides.

Angmering

A/74/22/PL: Dappers Yard, Barn Farm, Dappers Lane. New mobile home to be located on the application site to provide management residence. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

A/73/22/HH: 73 Lloyd Goring Close. Single storey side/front extension.

Arundel

AB/38/22/HH: 114 Fitzalan Road. Retrospective application for the construction of a summerhouse to the rear of the dwelling.

Bognor Regis

BR/90/22/L: University Of Chichester, Upper Bognor Road. Listed building consent to repair and underpin where necessary, sections of the listed Serpentine Wall. All works are to be carried out in a like-for-like manner in order to preserve the integrity and heritage of the structure.

BR/85/22/PL: Public Conveniences, Bedford Street. Internal reconfiguration of existing public conveniences with associated changes to the entrance and removal of part of roof, This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/83/22/PL: Unit 10 Arun Business Park, Shripney Road. Addition of two first floor windows at rear of property. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/87/22/HH: 11 Highland Avenue. Erection of single storey rear/side extension following demolition of existing garage and conservatory. Conversion of the second floor loft space including changing a hip end roof to a ‘barn hip’ end.

BR/89/22/T: The Maples, 45 Victoria Drive. Various works to various trees.

East Preston

EP/35/22/HH: West House, South Strand. Erection of single storey front extension, first floor front/side extension and alterations to fenestration/openings.

Felpham

FP/55/22/HH: 7 Lindsey Court. Erection of self contained annexe in rear.

Ferring

FG/64/22/HH: 64 Langbury Lane. Replacement of front porch and external finishes. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

FG/63/22/HH: 8 Little Drive. Single storey side extension.

Littlehampton

LU/78/22/HH: 101 Clun Road, Wick. Erection of part single, part two storey side extension.

LU/101/22/PL: Flat 12, 43 Lyminster Gate, Lyminster Road, Wick. Replace timber windows and wooden front door with uPVC double glazing and uPVC front door.

LU/112/22/PL: 135A Wick Street. Extension to form 1 No studio flat at first floor level. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

Middleton

M/36/22/PO: 100 Ancton Way, Elmer Sands. Removal of obligation granted under M/96/82 so property could be purchased by someone wishing to use it as their main residence.

M/40/22/HH: 25 Sea Way. Erection of single storey front extension to create garage/store.

Rustington

R/81/22/HH: 55 The Street. Single storey side extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Rustington Conservation Area).

R/77/22/HH: 19 Sea Avenue. Two storey side extension.

Walberton

WA/35/22/HH: Midway, Avisford Park Road. Single storey garden room extension to rear elevation.

Yapton

Y/51/22/HH: 39 Foundry Road. The installation of a ramp at the front of the property for wheelchair access.

