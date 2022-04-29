Aldingbourne

AL/31/22/PL: Ryefields Farmhouse, Oak Tree Lane, Woodgate. Demolition of existing building and erection of 4 no. houses with associated access, landscaping, parking and associated works. This site falls within Strategic Site SD5, CIL Zone 1 (zero rated).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldwick

AB/44/22/PL: 2 Maltravers Street, Arundel. Change of use of building from residential (C3) to a mixed use of residential and art gallery (Class E). This application affects the setting of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development. Photo: Google Maps.

AW/80/22/T: Malmayne Court, Aldwick Felds. 1 No. Monterey Pine (03007) -fell due to weakened trunk from large branch falling in the storm. 1 No. Monterey Pine (03008) Crown lift low branches back to main stem to give 3m head clearance. 1 No. Monterey Pine (03009) - remove deadwood in crown.

AW/107/22/T: 2 Kingsway. Various works to 1 No. Monterey pine tree (T1).

AW/108/22/HH: 22 Gossamer Lane. Installation of concrete surfaced driveway.

AW/109/22/HH: 30 Chawkmare Coppice. Single storey front and rear extension.

Angmering

A/76/22/HH: 1 Chapel Walk, Mill Road Avenue. Erection of a single storey rear extension and enclosing of an existing front porch. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area.

A/82/22/DOC: Church House, Arundel Road. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under A/109/21/L relating to condition 3-sample panel of flint work.

Arundel

AB/41/22/L: Coachmans Cottage, Kings Arms Hill. Listed building consent for a two storey rear extension.

AB/40/22/HH: Coachmans Cottage, Kings Arms Hill. Two storey rear extension. This application affects the setting of listed buildings, affects the character & appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/44/22/PL: 2 Maltravers Street. Change of use of building from residential (C3) to a mixed use of residential and art gallery (Class E). This application affects the setting of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

AB/46/22/L: 2 Maltravers Street. Listed building consent for the change of use of building from residential (C3) to a mixed use of residential and art gallery (Class E).

AB/43/22/HH: Beech Place, 35A Torton Hill Road. Erection of an outbuilding including the demolition of the existing detached garage.

AB/47/22/A: 2 Maltravers Street. 1 No externally illuminated hanging sign & 1 No externally illuminated informational sign.

Bognor Regis

BR/88/22/PL: Parish Centre, Hislop Walk. Alterations to the main entrance to the church building on Clarence Road, to provide equal and dignified access to all who visit the church. This application affects the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/73/22/PL: 83 Aldwick Road. Installation of bicycle and refuse/recycling store within rear garden, install window at end of eastern side retain, replace windows to west and east side elevations and install glazed French doors and windows to southern rear elevation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/77/22/PL: Rear of 42 Sudley Road. 2 No. semi-detached 3-storey houses with parking and new vehicular access. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.

BR/95/22/PL: Seymour Place, Queensway. Installation of a bin store. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/60/22/HH: 8 Wansford Way. Erection of single storey rear and front extension, conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 3 x rear dormers and a first floor balcony following demolition of existing front porch and rear extension/conservatory.

FP/65/22/HH: 54 Flansham Lane. Erection of single storey side/rear extension to create self-contained annexe for ancillary use.

FP/66/22/HH: 58 Outerwyke Road. Erection of single storey front extension and timber shed in front garden.

FP/63/22/HH: 28 Hedgeway. Erection of single storey side extension and installation of brick garden wall replacing the existing fence panels.

FP/64/22/HH: 12 Courtlands Way. Erection of single storey pitch roof rear extension and replacement carport roof.

Ferring

FG/45/22/T: Corner of Oaklands and Ferring Street. Readvertisement due to amended description. 1 No. Holm Oak tree - Crown reduction to leave height 13.5m and spread 8.5m and crown lift over road to 5m.

FG/66/22/HH: 253 Goring Way. Single storey rear extension.

FG/67/22/HH: 19 Singleton Crescent. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use and addition of dormers.

FG/69/22/HH: Tanglewood, Rifeside Gardens. Erection of single storey front and side/rear extensions and installation of rear roof terrace and cladding to dwelling.

Littlehampton

LU/120/22/HH: 12 Lupin Close. Erection of first floor side extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 1 x side dormer.

Middleton

M/29/22/HH: Oakwood, 102 Middleton Road. Erection of first floor side extension.

M/38/22/HH: 1 West Drive. Single storey side and rear extension to existing residential property.

M/42/22/PL: Little Orchard, 2 Sea Lane. Demolition and erection of 1 No dwelling. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Pagham

P/61/22/HH: 48 Cardinals Drive. Conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 1 x rear dormer, 2 x front rooflights and replace rear window with french doors.

Rustington

R/88/22/HH: Chudleigh, The Close. Erection of part single, part two storey rear and single storey front porch extension with terrace, hip to gable roof extension with solar panels and installation of timber cladding in place of hung tiles to bays.

R/89/22/HH: 75 Chaucer Avenue. Single storey rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 1 x rear dormer and 3 x front rooflights.

R/90/22/HH: Kingfishers, 10 Fosters Close. Single storey side garage extension, front porch extension, hip to gable loft conversion including the installation of front dormers and rooflights and alterations to fenestration/openings.

Walberton

WA/39/22/PL: Cherry Tree Nursery, Eastergate Lane. Continuation of use of land for the stationing of 14 No agricultural workers caravans for a temporary period of 3 years (resubmission following WA/3/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

---

---