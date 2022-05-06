Aldwick

AW/114/22/HH: 11 Hughes Close. Erection of single storey side and rear extension including linking garage to the house.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AW/117/22/T: 87 The Fairway. 1 No. Silver Birch (T1) - reduce height by approx. 3m to leave 7m and spread by 1m to leave 3.5m. 1 No. Hawthorn (T2) - reduce height by approx. 1m to leave 5m and spread by 2m to leave 3m. 1 No. Indian Bean (T3) - reduce height by approx. 2m to leave 5m and South-facing spread by 3m to leave 4m. 1 No. Beech (T4)- reduce height by approx. 2m to leave 5m and spread by 2m to leave 3m.

BR/78/22/PL: Land East Side of 21 Tennyson Road, Bognor Regis. Demolition of garage and erection of 1 No. 4 bed dwelling with off street parking. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling. Photo: Google Maps.

Arundel

AB/49/22/HH: 31 Tarrant Wharf. Erection of single storey rear extension including the installation 2 x rear balconies and side rooflight and alterations to fenestration. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/55/22/HH: 6 Collins Close, Eastergate.Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Bognor Regis

BR/78/22/PL: Land East Side of 21 Tennyson Road. Demolition of garage and erection of 1 No. 4 bed dwelling with off street parking. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.

BR/97/22/PL: Former Royal Bay Care Home, 86 Aldwick Road. Continued use of former Care Home (C2) as temporary accommodation for seasonal agricultural workers (resubmission following BR/213/20/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/56/22/HH: 11 Davenport Road. Installation of front dormer with juliette balcony, conversion of garage to habitable use and alterations to rear fenestration/openings.

Littlehampton

LU/125/22/DOC: The Farm, 39 East Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under LU/135/21/L relating to conditions 3-details of new external doors and windows, 4-details of proposed removal of existing unsympathetic windows and their replacement and 6-boundary treatments.

Lyminster

LY/4/22/PL: Crossbush Service Station, Lyminster Road. Variation of conditions following LY/15/21/PL relating to conditions 2-approved plans and 6-external lighting.

Middleton

M/44/22/HH: 3 Silver Birch Drive. Single storey front extension.

Pagham

P/66/22/PL: 20-39 The Parade. The replacement of existing timber balustrades with new steel balustrades on all elevation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development,

P/64/22/HH: 5 Church Way. Removal of detached garage and erection of a single storey front and side extensions.

Walberton

WA/41/22/HH: Aylings Cottage, West Walberton Lane. Removal of existing rear projection and erection of single storey rear extension. This application affects the character and appearance of the Walberton Green Conservation Area.

Yapton

Y/57/22/PL: The Potting Barn, 5 Hobbs Court, Bilsham Road. Replacement of existing agricultural building. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

---

---