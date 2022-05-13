Angmering

A/85/22/HH: Cranford, Ham Manor Way. Hip to gable loft conversion with dormer to rear and conversion of garage to habitable use.

Aldingbourne

AL/49/22/PL: Sussex Recovery Company, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Demolition of all existing buildings and structures and redevelopment of the existing car salvage and recycling facility to provide 80 No dwellings and a co-working hub, with vehicular access from Fontwell Avenue, provision of public open space, landscaping, and other associated works. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings. Photo: Google Maps.

AL/56/22/PL: Boundary wall to Nyton House, Nyton Road, Westergate. Part demolition of boundary wall to form new access to existing site (resubmission following AL/10/22/PL). This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

AL/51/22/HH: 32 Elmcroft Place, Westergate. Erection of single storey front and rear extension including the installation of front canopy following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

AL/54/22/HH: Dove Cottage, Nyton Road, Westergate. Creation of first floor with 2 x rear dormers with juliet balconies and 3 x front rooflights, erection of single storey rear extension, summer house to rear, installation of car port to front and alterations to fenestration.

Aldwick

AW/121/22/HH: 9 Kingsway. 5 No rooflights to new second floor. This application affects the Craigweil House Conservation Area.

AW/110/22/HH: 7 St Richards Way. Erection of single storey front porch and first floor side/rear extension along with new cladding to first floor.

AW/113/22/HH: 11 Rucrofts. Single storey side extension.

AW/123/22/HH: 22 Boxgrove Gardens. Removal of existing detached garage and carport and erection of detached garage.

AW/125/22/T: 24 Barrack Lane. 1no. Atlantic Blue Cedar (T1) reduce height by 3m and spread by 2m leaving tree approximately 6m high and 5.5m spread.

AW/127/22/T: 123 Manor Way. 1no. Eucalyptus (T1) reduce back to previous pruning points leaving final height 10m and spread 8m.

Arundel

AB/52/22/PL: 2-4 Arundel Post Office And Delivery Office, High Street. Replacement boiler flue. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building, may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation area and is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

AB/53/22/L: 2-4 Arundel Post Office And Delivery Office, High Street. Listed building consent for a replacement boiler flue.

AB/58/22/DOC: 67 High Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under AB/24/22/L relating to condition 2-details of design and materials of internal doors.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/48/22/PL: Stoneyfield Cottages, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Variation of condition imposed under BN/112/21/PL relating to condition 2-plans condition.

BN/59/22/T: Land South East of Halliford Drive, Barnham. 1 No. Poplar tree (T3) - remove 1 stem overhanging neighbouring property (26 Songthrush Lane) on eastern side of canopy. 1 No Poplar tree (T4 ) - reduce height by approx. 2-3m to leave approx. 12m. 1 No. Alder tree (T8) fell to ground level.

Bersted

BE/44/22/PL: Holy Cross Church, Chichester Road. External alteration including introduction of a new accessible ramp and steps to the main entrance, new external light and alteration of the existing paths. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BE/45/22/HH: 93 Addison Way. Single storey rear extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/94/22/HH: 38 Bassett Road. Roof extension to create 2 additional annex including the installation of 4 x dormers and balcony and alterations to fenestration/openings.

BR/104/22/HH: 37 Murina Avenue. Single storey flat roof side and rear extension.

East Preston

EP/48/22/HH: 3 Hazelmead Drive. Erection of single storey rear extension, side extension to create garage, front porch extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 1 x rear dormer following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

EP/49/22/HH: 2 Willowhayne Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension with balcony over.

Ford

F/4/22/PL: Wicks Farm, The Glasshouse, Ford Lane. Provision of 14 No staff accommodation units for 56 people and welfare facilities for a minimum of 3 years. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Ferring

FG/78/22/PL: 9 Ocean Parade, Ferringham Lane. Replace existing shop front to ground floor front elevation with new door and windows, new windows to ground floor rear elevation and replacement door (resubmission of FG/14/22/PL) following Prior Approval for change of use to residential (FG/25/22/PD). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

FG/79/22/PL: Onslow Caravan Park, Onslow Drive. Variation of condition 4 imposed under FG/62/21/PL relating to approved landscaping scheme.

Felpham

FP/67/22/T: The Ridings, 4A Wedgwood Road. Various works to various trees.

FP/72/22/T: 16 Kingsmead. Fell 1no. Robinia tree.

FP/71/22/HH: 21 Broomcroft Road. Alterations to front facing first floor balcony and roof.

FP/77/22/HH: 27 Sea Drive. Garage conversion to habitable use and installation of 1 x side dormer.

Littlehampton

LU/97/22/HH: 3 Paterson Wilson Road. Installation of cement board cladding.

Middleton

M/47/22/HH: 42 Sea Way. Removal of existing front projection and erection of single storey front extension.

Pagham

P/60/22/PL Grey Barn, Church Lane. Replace existing conservatory with front porch, single storey rear extension and dormer windows. Extension of existing garage and part conversion to tourist accommodation. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

P/59/22/L: Pennicotts Farm, Pagham Road. Listed Building consent for works associated with refurbishment of property pursuant to Listed Building Consent reference P/123/20L for the demolition of existing conservatory to southern side of building & general repair & maintenance of external brickwork & roof coverings, replacement windows etc. Internal alterations comprising the removal of partition walls, reinstatement of wooden balustrade to staircase, and general repair, maintenance and refurbishment.

P/77/22/HH: 15 Lagoon Road. Erection of single storey front porch and rear extension with steps and new roof covering.

P/76/22/HH: 12 Hook Lane. Detached garage.

P/79/22/T: 20 Spinnaker View. 1no. Lombardy Poplar (T1) reduce spread of tree to 8m. Height to remain the same at 20m.

Poling

PO/7/22/L: St Johns Cottage, Poling Street. Listed building consent for the erection of single storey side and rear extension, replacement garage building following the demolition of existing rear extension. Repair and reconstruction of the roof structure, associated landscape works and external alterations.

PO/6/22/HH: St Johns Cottage, Poling Street. Erection of single storey side and rear extension, replacement garage building following the demolition of existing rear extension. Repair and reconstruction of the roof structure, associated landscape works and external alterations. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).

Rustington

R/95/22/L: Herne Farm House, 2 Park Drive. Listed building consent to replace 4 No ground floor windows on the front range of the original house and 3 No first floor windows in the modern extension to the rear and north of the original house.

R/102/22/L: Elm Farm, 34 The Street. Listed building consent to install a single person lift.

R/94/22/HH: 3 Drewetts Close. Erection of single story rear extension and conversion of garage to habitable use following the demolition of existing conservatory.

R/98/22/T: 3 Mill Lane. Fell 1No. Macrocarpa tree.

Walberton

WA/44/22/HH: Westing House, Barnham Lane. Removal and erection of detached garage and single storey rear extension.

Yapton

Y/60/22/PL: Longacre, Maypole Lane. Erection of 1 No detached dwelling and garage with shared access from Maypole Lane. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and this site is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Y/54/22/HH: 14 Park Road. Erection of two storey side extension following demolition of existing garage.

Y/58/22/HH: Bonhams, Hoe Lane, Flansham. Conversion of detached garage into an annexe ancillary to the main house.