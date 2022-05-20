Aldwick

AW/116/22/HH: 6 The Ridings. Erection of first floor rear extension and alterations to fenestration/openings. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area).

AW/119/22/HH: 25 Craigweil Lane. Erection of single storey front extension.

AW/129/22/HH: 13 Gossamer Lane. Single storey side/rear extension following the demolition of existing detached garage.

Angmering

A/96/22/HH: 20 Pine Trees Close. Single storey rear extension with steps.

Bognor Regis

BR/99/22/HH: 21 Shelley Road. Roof extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 1 x rear dormer and rooflights.

BR/102/22/PL: 98-100 Chichester Road. Variation of condition imposed under BR/315/19/PL relating to condition 2-plans condition.

BR/108/22/CLE: 9 Annandale Avenue. Lawful development certificate for an existing 10 person HMO (sui generis).

Climping

CM/25/22/PL: Former disused car park, Rudford Industrial Estate, Ford Road. Change of use of former disused car park area for the stationing of 40 No. storage containers available for rent.

East Preston

EP/50/22/HH: West House, Seafield Road. Erection of single storey rear infill extension, first floor side/rear extension with balcony and alterations to fenestration/openings.

EP/53/22/HH: 38 Hillview Crescent. Hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormer.

Felpham

FP/78/22/PL: 32 Sea Drive. Variation of Condition following grant of FP/51/21/PL relating to Condition No 2 - approved plans.

Littlehampton

LU/136/22/HH: 12 Reef Close. Two storey side extension and single storey side extension with alterations to fenestration and demolition of attached garage.

LU/140/22/HH: 19 Falcon Gardens. Single storey rear extension with flat roof and installation of 1 x side window.

Lyminster

LY/5/22/PL: Crossbush Service Station, Lyminster Road. Installation of 8 No. electric vehicle charging bays and associated infrastructure. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/49/22/HH: 9 Juniper Close. Single storey rear extension following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Rustington

R/106/22/PO: Rustington Convalescent Home, Sea Road. Application to modify a planning obligation under R/83/15/PL (principal agreement dated 11th December 2015), R/187/16/PL (prior Deed of Variation) and R/258/18/PL (prior Deed of Variation) in relation to clarification of the definition of 'profit' under clause 5.4 of the Agreement.

R/103/22/CLE: 24 Shirley Close, Lawful development certificate for an existing rear extension to bungalow.

Walberton

WA/46/22/HH: Snetterton, West Walberton Lane. Proposed detached garage / store.

Yapton

Y/61/22/HH: The Potting Barn, 5 Hobbs Court, Bilsham Road. Erection of single storey side extension and installation of fence and gate to parking area. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings.

Y/62/22/HH: 27 Goodhew Close. Erection of detached single storey annexe in rear garden.