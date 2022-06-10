Aldingbourne

AL/63/22/HH: Alafin. Nyton Road. Single storey rear extension.

AL/69/22/HH: The Old Barn, Northfields Lane, Westergate. Porch extension.

AB/65/22/PL: Arundel Cathedral, London Road, Arundel. Installation of refurbished lighting columns to light western section of churchyard. This application affects the setting of listed buildings and is in the Arundel Conservation Area. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development. (Photo: Google Maps)

AL/73/22/HH: 17 Olivers Meadow, Westergate. Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory.

Aldwick

AW/142/22/HH: 13 Sefton Avenue. Removal of existing rear conservatory and erection of single storey side and rear extension.

AW/143/22/T: 5 The Hopgarton. 1no. Blue Cedar - tree is approximately 14m high and 9m spread, reduce height and spread by 1m all round.

Arundel

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/65/22/PL: Land at rear of Cedar End, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Sever land and erection of 1 No bungalow with new vehicular access (resubmission of BN/14/22/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Bognor Regis

BR/117/22/HH: 82 Victoria Drive. Erection of part first floor extension over existing ground floor including part two storey element to rear with Juliette balcony to front elevation, widening of drop kerb and replacement boundary wall.

Felpham

FP/84/22/PL: 7 Ambleside Close. Erection of 1 No three-bed detached dwelling (resubmission of FP/86/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Ferring

FG/89/22/HH: 4 East Mead. Single storey rear extension.

FG/90/22/HH: 11 Little Paddocks. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Kingston

K/25/22/HH: 48 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Erection of single storey rear extension and front porch.

Littlehampton

LU/163/22/HH: 2 Stanley Road. Conversion of garage to habitable use with addition of first floor over.

Middleton

M/45/22/HH: 9 Ancton Way, Elmer. Erection of single storey side extension to create garage.

M/58/22/HH: 12 East Avenue. Erection of single storey rear extension and installation of first floor dormers following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Pagham

P/90/22/T: Church Farm Holiday Village, Church Lane. 1no. Horse Chestnut (T1) reduce canopy by 2m leaving a finished height of 8m and 8m spread, remove deadwood. 1no. Horse Chestnut (T2) reduce canopy by 2m leaving a finished height of 8m and 7m spread, remove deadwood. 1no. Horse Chestnut (T3) reduce canopy by 2m leaving a finished height of 8m and 7m spread, remove deadwood. Reduce extended limb over holiday park sign to 6.5m, remove end weight and bring back into canopy shape.

P/91/22/HH: 18 Sea Lane. Erection of single storey side and front porch extension following demolition of existing side extension.

P/98/22/HH: 8 Queens Mead. Extension and conversion of existing detached garage to form annexe ancillary to main dwelling.

Walberton

WA/63/22/HH: 18 Barrack Row, The Street. Single storey rear extension. This application affects the setting of listed buildings and affects the character and appearance of the Walberton Green Conservation Area.

Yapton

Y/67/22/HH: Berri Court, Main Road. Erection of detached workshop, gym/hobby and greenhouse. This application affects character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Yapton Conservation Area and the setting of a Listed Building.

Y/68/22/L: Berri Court, Main Road. Listed building consent for the erection of detached workshop, gym/hobby and greenhouse.