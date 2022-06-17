Aldingbourne

AL/68/22/PL: Aldingbourne Country Centre, Blackmill Lane. Change of use from ancillary accommodation associated with the Aldingbourne Centre (Sui Generis) to use as a day nursery (Class E(f). This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Aldwick

LU/173/22/PL: 21 Maltravers Drive, Littlehampton. Change of use from Class C3 (a) dwelling house to Class C2 Residential Care home for adults with learning disabilities/autism and with physical and health needs. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/160/22/T: 12 Lucerne Court. 1no. Mature Lime Tree (T1) - crown reduction to leave the tree at a final height of approximately 11m. Prune back crown spread on the tree's North West side leaving a final crown spread of 3 meters. 1no. Mature English Oak (T2) - remove the 2no. lowest southerly limbs which grow out over the roof of No. 12. 1no. Mature Scots Pine (T5) - remove the top of the entire tree down to the old bifurcation pruning point leaving a habitat pole 5.5m in height.

AW/162/22/T: 5 The Drive. (T1) 1no. Oak - reduce crown by 1.5m to a final height of 17m and spread of 8m. (T2) 1no. Sycamore - reduce crown by 2.5m to a final height of 16m and spread of 8m. (T3) 1no. Oak - reduce crown by 1.5m to a final height of 16m and spread of 8m, within Craigwell House conservation area.

AW/164/22/T: 227 Manor Way. Reduce 1no. Holm Oak by 1.5m back to previous pruning points to final height and spread approximately 8m by 8m.

Angmering

A/125/22/HH: Field House, The Thatchway. Proposed 2 storey side extension

Arundel

AB/73/22/HH: 50 Maltravers Street. Installation of new metal railing in the front garden, reinstatement of external door, and minor internal amendments. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and a Listed Building.

AB/82/22/L: 45 Tarrant Street. Listed building consent to create new en-suite bathroom in 3rd floor bedroom, storage cupboard on 3rd floor landing and new garden room.

Bersted

BE/59/22/RES: Land At Salt Box West Of Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Approval of reserved matters following BE/135/18/PL for appearance, landscaping and layout of Plot 1.

BE/55/22/T: The Rookery, North Bersted Street. 1no. Sycamore Tree reduce height by 4m and spread by 3m to original cuts leaving tree approximately 11.4m tall and spread 9m, within the North Bersted Conservation area.

Bognor Regis

BR/133/22/HH: 48 Victoria Drive. Removal of rear lean to projection and erection of a single storey rear extension.

East Preston

EP/67/22/HH: 12 Seaview Avenue. First floor side infill extension and replacement flat roof to existing dormer.

Ford

F/7/22/HH: 8 Beagle Drive. Alterations to existing outbuilding.

Felpham

FP/83/22/T: 23 Hedgerow Close. 1no. Oak Tree (T1) reduce large horizontal structure limb facing North by 3m leaving limb approx. 3m. 1no. Ash Tree (T2) cut back to previous pruning points on North side of canopy to leave height approx. 18m and spread approx. 14m.

Ferring

FG/94/22/PL: 5 Grange Park. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 1 No new dwelling with detached garage. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

FG/93/22/T: 1 Sea Lane Close. Fell 1 No. Cypress tree (T1) and fell 1 No. Pine tree (T2).

FG/101/22/HH: 17 Grange Park. Single storey front extension to create garage.

Kingston

K/17/22/PL: Panorama, Golden Acre. Conversion of existing 2 No flats into 1 No dwelling, single-storey extension with a sloping roof, new porch on ground floor, conservatory at first floor and roof extension, replacement of existing windows, doors and roof tiles. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Littlehampton

LU/158/22/PL: Mewsbrook Park Trading Kiosk, Hendon Avenue. Change of use of a public WC and extension of the same to a detached single storey cafe. This site is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/176/22/TEL: Corner of Beaumont Park and Finisterre Way. Prior notification under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for a proposed 15m height slim line phase 9 monopole and 3 No additional ancillary equipment cabinets and associated ancillary works.

LU/165/22/PL: Pavilion, The Sportsfield, St Floras Road. Infill area below north east facing first floor terrace to create new treatment room space. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/167/22/PL: 17 Cherry Croft. Erection of new self-contained dwelling at side of existing terrace house. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Middleton

M/61/22/HH: 22 Lodge Close. Loft conversion to habitable use including the installation of 1 x rear dormer and 5 x front rooflights and alterations to fenestration/openings.

Pagham

P/97/22/HH: 10 Mayfield Close. Removal of existing side extension and front porch, and erection of single storey front and side extensions.

Rustington

R/117/22/HH: Elm Farm, 34 The Street. Erection of detached garage. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Rustington Conservation Area and a Listed Building.

R/118/22/L: Elm Farm, 34 The Street. Listed building consent for a new garage.

R/129/22/HH: 18 Shirley Close. Single storey rear extension and re-modelled porch.

Walberton

WA/64/22/L: 18 Barrack Row, The Street. Listed building consent for a single storey rear extension.

Yapton

Y/77/22/PL: Bonhams, Hoe Lane, Flansham. Erection of 4 No dwellings with access from Hoe Lane and associated landscaping, including native orchards and wildflower meadows (resubmission following Y/7/22/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.