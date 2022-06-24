Aldingbourne

AL/85/22/HH: Reed Cottage, Westergate Street, Westergate. Erection of detached garage with room above and 1 x dormer following the demolition of existing detached garage.

AL/88/22/PL: 45 Ivy Lane, Westergate. Variation of condition 3 imposed under AL/46/22/HH relating to rewording of the surface water condition to enable loft conversion works to take place.

BE/57/22/PL: Land adjacent to Tesco Express, 351 Chichester Road, Bersted. Erection of 6 No. 2-storey dwellings consisting of 2 No 2 bed units & 4 No 3 bed units, access, parking, cycle storage, bin store and other associated landscape works (resubmission following BE/104/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 & is CIL Liable as new dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/104/22/PL: 8 Gossamer Lane. 1 No bungalow including parking, boundary fence, and alterations to entrance wall and driveway. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

AW/154/22/HH: 78 The Drive. Conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 1 x rear dormer and alterations to fenestration/openings. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House, Aldwick Conservation Area.

AW/155/22/HH: 35 Grosvenor Gardens. Creation of first floor, including the installation of 3 x dormers and 1 x rear juliette balcony, erection of single storey side and rear extension and alterations to fenestration, following the demolition of existing garage, conservatory and side store.

Angmering

A/130/22/HH: 49 East Drive. Single storey side and front extensions.

A/131/22/HH: The Honey Pot, Honey Lane. Conversion of an existing attached garage to residential accommodation including installation of 1 x rear dormer.

A/137/22/HH: 30 Arundel Road. Erection of single storey detached garage and shed and installation of new boundary wall and fence.

Bersted

BE/67/22/PL: Blackbirds, North Bersted Street. Variation of condition imposed under BE/155/20/HH relating to condition 2- approved plans (removal of rear extension).

Bognor Regis

BR/140/22/DOC: Berghestede, Shripney Road. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under BR/281/21/L relating to condition 3-materials and finishes and section of frame for French doors.

BR/119/22/PL: Butlins, Upper Bognor Road. New reception kiosk and alterations to car park layout. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

BR/141/22/HH: 1 Parklands Avenue. Erection of single storey side/rear and other side extension, front porch extension and installation of first floor rear terrace, following demolition of existing front porch.

Climping

CM/48/21/RES: Land to the West of Church Lane AND South of Horsemere Green Lane. Readvertisement due to amended plans. Approval of reserved matters following the grant of CM/1/17/OUT for the erection of 300 No dwellings & a building within use class E, together with public open space, LAPs, LEAP & ancillary works, including car parking & drainage arrangements, with access off Church Lane & Horsemere Green Lane. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings & is in CIL Zone 4 (HSP2) & is not CIL Liable.

East Preston

EP/71/22/HH: 3 Normandy Drive. Hip to gable loft conversion including installation of 1 x side dormer and rooflights.

Felpham

FP/100/22/HH: 32 Links Avenue. Single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration.

Littlehampton

LU/154/22/TEL: Land at junction of Hollyhock Way and Worthing Road. Prior Notification under Schedule 2 Part 16 Class A for a proposed 5G telecoms installation: H3G Phase 8 high street pole c/w wrap-around cabinet: and 3 further additional equipment cabinets.

LU/149/22/PL: The Beach, Former Promenade Shelter, Sea Road. Cover to existing roof terrace and first floor extension to provide toilets and store. This site is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/180/22/PL: The Old Printworks, 7 Arundel Road. Change of use from light industrial (E (g) (iii) Use Class) to residential use (C3 Use Class) to create 1 No 2 bedroom dwelling, including creation of internal courtyard garden, door and window alterations, installation of a micro wind turbine and solar panels, and refuse and cycle storage provision (resubmission following LU/79/22/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

LU/183/22/HH: 39 Cornwall Road. Erection of accommodation for dependant relative ancillary to main dwelling. This site is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

LU/184/22/HH: 1 Hearnfield Road. Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and detached garage.

LU/186/22/PL: Hollyacre, Offices, Toddington Lane. Demolition of redundant services building, removal of temporary containers and construction of new single storey warehouse unit. This site is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/67/22/HH: 4 Ancton Lodge, Ancton Lodge Lane. Erection of part single, part two storey rear extension, installation of front porch and restructuring of roof.

M/66/22/HH: 8 West Close. Erection of outbuilding.

Pagham

P/104/22/CLE: The Boathouse, Land between 68 & 70 East Front Road. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of 'The Boathouse' as a 1-bedroom dwelling house.

P/105/22/PL: Land at Manor Park. Continued use of the application site for Public Open Space meeting the definition of same at Section 336 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

Rustington

R/122/22/HH: Berrow, Milton Avenue. Single storey side and rear extension and hip to gable loft conversion including the installation of 1 x rear dormer following the demolition of existing garage.

R/132/22/PL: West Hayne, 19 Angmering Lane, East Preston. Variation of condition following R/209/21/HH relating to Condition No 2 - approved plans.

R/134/22/HH: 15 Broadmark Way. Erection of single storey front, rear and side extensions and replacement roof with rooms in new roof space, including the installation of 2 x front and 1 x rear dormers and rooflights, following the demolition of existing front porch and rear conservatories.

Yapton

Y/76/22/PL: Bonhams Field, Main Road. Temporary change of use of a residential dwelling to a sales area alongside associated car parking. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and the site is in CIL zone (Zero Rated) as other development.

Y/79/22/HH: 8 Lambs Cottages, Bilsham Road. Erection of single storey rear conservatory.