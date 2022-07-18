Aldingbourne

AL/72/22/PL: Rock House, Westergate Street, Westergate. Demolition of Servac Int workshops keeping certain structures and features, to renovate them in to a 2 No carport, with storage loft and re-landscaping to provide new gardens and biodiversity zones. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

AL/96/22/RES: Land at Bayards, Level Mare Lane, Eastergate. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent AL/113/21/OUT for 69 No houses. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

BR/156/22/PL: 62-64 High Street, Bognor Regis. Upward extension of one storey and conversion of the existing first and second floors of the building to provide 38 student rooms along with associated elevational changes and reconfiguration of ground floor, including provision of refuse and recycling facilities and cycle store to the rear. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building and is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as flats. (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/130/22/HH: 37 Grosvenor Road. Proposed rear balcony. Removal of pitched roof and replace with new flat roof.

AW/176/22/T: 96 Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis. Reduce length of 1no. overhanging branch on Oak tree (T1) by 3m leaving it 4m in length.

AW/178/22/HH: 11 Marquis Way. Single storey rear extension, remodel bedroom over garage including 1 x side dormer, extend existing east dormer and first floor balcony.

AW/181/22/T: 31 Westminster Drive. 1no. Field Maple reduce height by 13ft leaving tree 38ft high, no reduction to spread.

AW/179/22/HH: 37 Rose Green Road. Hip to gable loft conversion including installation of 1 x front and 1 x rear dormers.

AW/182/22/HH: 1 Gunwin Court. Single storey extension.

AW/185/22/HH: 2 Worcester Close. Single storey side extension.

AW/188/22/T: 11 Chawkmare Coppice. 1no. Poplar (T1) - Prune back to boundary leaving branches on the trees northern flank at 1.6m long. 1no. Poplar (T2) - Prune back to boundary leaving branches on the trees northern flank at 1.7m long. 1no. Live Oak (T3) - Prune back to boundary leaving branches on the trees northern flank at 1.8m long. 1no. Horse Chestnut (T4) - Prune back to boundary leaving branches on the trees northern flank at 1.3m long. 1no. Monterey Pine (T5) - Prune back to boundary leaving branches on the trees northern flank to a minimum of 5m long ensuring suitable side growth points remain (as measured from trunk base).

Angmering

A/153/22/OUT: Broadlees, Dappers Lane. Outline application for development of the site to provide up to 20 dwellings with all matters reserved (except for access).

A/147/22/HH: 30 Merryfield Crescent. Single and two storey extension and internal alterations.

Arundel

AB/93/22/PL: 31 Tarrant Street. Alter window to West elevation. (This application affects the character & appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.)

AB/90/22/HH: 4 Priory Road. First floor rear extension and conversion of garage and sun-lounge into habitable use

Bersted

BE/73/22/PL: Arun Retail Park, Unit G, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. External alterations to the existing building associated with the change of use from Class E Restaurant to Sui Generis (consisting of a coffee shop / restaurant selling food and drink for consumption on and off the premises), alterations to car park including the creation of a drive-through lane, reconfiguration of cycle parking, new pedestrian crossings, and the increase in number of car parking spaces, relocation of footpath, removal of 2 x TPO trees (to be replaced), landscaping and associated works.(Resubmission following BE/16/22/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/95/22/HH: The Old Farm, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Single storey rear extension and replacement garage including workshop link.

Bognor Regis

BR/161/22/HH: 10 May Close. Single storey side extension.

Climping

CM/34/22/PL: Land to rear of Vincent Cottage, Rudford Industrial Estate, Ford Road. Change of use of land for the parking of vehicles and siting of a storage container with erection of floodlighting. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development. This application is a dual parish application with Ford Parish Council.

East Preston

EP/77/22/HH: Vista Point, 21 Tamarisk Way. Replacement pool house including reshaped pool and adjustments to landscaping. (This application may affect the setting of a listed building).

EP/78/22/L: Vista Point, 21 Tamarisk Way. Listed building consent for a replacement pool house including reshaped pool and adjustments to landscaping.

Felpham

FP/104/22/PL: Land off Stanhorn Grove. Proposed Care Home with Car Parking, Landscaping and Ancillary Facilities. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

FP/118/22/PL: 14 Davenport Road. Variation of condition following FP/113/21/HH relating to Condition No 2 - approved plans.

Ferring

FG/114/22/PL: Highdown House, Littlehampton Road. Retention of change of use from Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry to storage and repair of plant/machinery and siting of 4 No storage containers. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other develpment.

FG/117/22/HH: 15 South Drive. First floor side extension.

Littlehampton

LU/191/22/PL: Flat 51, Pier Road. Modification of ground floor entrance way, adding service window and new customer entrance, whilst converting existing customer/restaurant access into residential access for maisonette flat above. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development. Addition of front (west) elevation dormer and extension of rear (eastern) elevation dormer for existing loft conversion to provide improved living area.

Middleton

M/56/22/HH: 11 Sea Way. Erection of two storey front infill extension, single storey rear extension and installation of side dormer with rooflights including re-configuring side roof.

M/80/22/PL: Little Orchard, 2 Sea Lane. Variation of condition following M/42/22/PL relating to Condition 2 - approved plans for additional window and separate garage.

Pagham

P/96/22/HH: 97 Harbour View Road. Erection of single storey outbuilding to rear.

P/108/22/T: 20 Spinnaker View. 2no. Lombardy Poplars (T1 and T2) reduce selected lateral branches to a final spread of 8 m, no reduction in height proposed.

Rustington

R/150/22/HH: 1 Brookside Avenue. Single storey front extension and first floor rear extension.

Walberton

WA/66/22/HH: Magnolia Cottage, The Street. Repairs to cracked and leaning wall, including replacement of 3m section displaced by tree roots with metal railings, including removing the current street sign. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area and a Listed Building.)

WA/67/22/L: Magnolia Cottage, The Street. Listed building consent for repairs to cracked and leaning wall, including replacement of 3m section displaced by tree roots with metal railings, including removing the current street sign.