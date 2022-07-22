Aldingbourne

AL/100/22/HH: 15 Elmcroft Place, Westergate. Conversion of garage to dining room.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldwick

BN/99/22/OUT: Eastmere Stables, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Outline permission with all matters reserved, other than access, for 9 No residential dwellings. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/190/22/T: La Vistana, 4 Colts Bay. 1no. Oak tree (T1) reduce the lower branch over hanging no.4's garage by 5m back to length of 5m. 1no. Field Maple (T2) reduce overhanging branches by 2m back to boundary line leaving 6m spread.

AW/194/22/T: Land To West And South West Of No 12 Aldwick Place. Fell 3no. Golden Leylandii (T1, T2, and T3).

Angmering

A/102/22/PL: Land rear of Oakhurst House and Huntington House, West Drive. 1 No new dwelling. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

A/148/22/HH: 4 Lavender Way. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/86/22/L: 1 Bakers Cottage, Yapton Road, Barnham. Listed building consent for the addition of 1 No. Velux Conservation roof window.

BN/97/22/PL: Land Off Barnham Road, Eastergate. Variation of conditions 7, 8 and 9 imposed under BN/62/21/PL relating to the rewording of conditions.

BN/99/22/OUT: Eastmere Stables, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Outline permission with all matters reserved, other than access, for 9 No residential dwellings. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

BN/91/22/HH: Croft Cottage, Park Road, Barnham. Erection of two storey rear and side extension and installation of front porch and front and rear dormers.

Bersted

BE/72/22/PL: 81 North Bersted Street. Erection of 1no 2 bed dwelling. This application may affect the setting of the North Bersted Conservation area and is in CIL Zone 4 and CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Bognor Regis

BR/162/22/HH: 30 Greenwood Avenue, Bersted. Single storey rear extensionEast Preston

EP/81/22/HH: 15 Myrtle Grove. Erection of single storey both side extensions, installation of front porch canopy, conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 1 x rear dormer and rooflights, alterations to fenestration/openings, external alterations including white render and timber cladding and re-roof using slate tiles.

Felpham

FP/120/22/HH: 53 Bereweeke Road. Conversion of garage to habitable use with addition of first floor over, including installation of side link.

FP/125/22/HH: 12 Warwick Place. Single storey rear and side extension.

FP/127/22/PL: Flat at The Old Barn, 42 Felpham Road. Construction of boundary wall. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Ferring

FG/118/22/HH: 3 Telgarth Road. Erection of single storey front and rear extension, and hip to gable end loft conversion to habitable use including installation of front and rear dormers, following the demolition of existing front lobby and rear conservatory.

Littlehampton

LU/205/22/PL: 25 River Road. Demolition of existing car garage (B2) and the erection of 2no. residential buildings comprising 4no. flats (C3) with associated works (resubmission of LU/151/21/PL). This application affects the character and appearance of the Littlehampton (River Road) Conservation area and is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as flats.

LU/209/22/L: River House, 10 River Road. Listed building consent for 6 x solar panels to existing rear east facing roofs. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton (River Road) Conservation Area).

LU/215/22/HH: 37 Stanhope Road. Single storey rear extension.

LU/217/22/HH: 13 Mill Lane. Single storey rear extension to main house and extension to garage to form link and create additional bedroom and ensuite.

Pagham

P/111/22/PL: Land West of Osborne Refrigerators, Rose Green Road. Erection of 48 Dwellings with garaging, covered and open resident and visitor parking; new access, improvements to existing access off Rose Green Road; hard and soft Landscaping and open space and associated works. This site falls within Strategic Site SD2, CIL Zone 1 (zero rated).

P/95/22/HH: 16 Cardinals Drive. Conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 2 x side dormers and 1 x rear juliette balcony.

P/113/22/PL: 36 East Front Road. Demolition of existing sub-standard dwelling and construction of new replacement dwelling.

Rustington

R/154/22/HH: 30 Tasman Close. Single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to utility including raising roof level.

R/155/22/PL: Land at Rustington Retail Park, New Road. Erection of a drive-thru coffee shop (Use Class E) with associated parking, service arrangement and associated infrastructure (resubmission following R/298/21/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.