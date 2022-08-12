Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldingbourne

AL/111/22/HH: Field House, Church Road. Erection of two storey detached annexe with workshop, following demolition of existing workshop. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Church Road, Aldingbourne Conservation Area).

AL/118/22/HH: 26 Rosvara Avenue, Westgate. Single storey side and front porch extension following demolition of existing detached garage.

Aldwick

AW/189/22/T: 22 Tyne Way. 1no. English Oak (T1) - 1m crown reduction to reduce spread of tree to 12m.

AW/205/22/T: 35 Willowhale Avenue. no. Oak trees (T1,T2,T3) - Selectively reduce back some lateral overhanging branches on the northerly aspect by 1.5 - 2m leaving a crown spread of around 8 - 10m on each. 1no. Field Maple tree (T4) approx. 12.5m high and 6m spread, 1.5m height reduction.

AW/210/22/HH: 10 Aldwick Place. First floor side extension.

Angmering

A/167/22/PO: Land at Manor Nursery, Roundstone Lane. Application under S106A for the modification of the Section 106 dated 19-03-15 linked to A/51/14/OUT in relation to the Second & Fourth Schedule (Affordable Housing) and Third & Fifth Schedule (Strategic Highways Contribution).

A/157/22/CLE: 80 Palmer Road. Lawful development certificate for existing installation of 11 No. solar panels on roof.

A/165/22/PL: The Acre, Dappers Lane. Retrospective application for erection of a detached office. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

A/170/22/HH: 19 Verbena Drive. Conversion of garage to habitable use.

Bersted

BE/89/22/PL: Walnut Tree Cottage, Shripney Lane. Variation of condition 2 imposed under BE/69/21/PL relating to plans condition. This application affects the character and appearance of the Shripney Road Conservation Area.

BE/82/22/HH: 40 Ruskin Avenue. Part two storey, part single storey side extension and single storey rear extension, including part garage conversion, following demolition of existing attached side garage.

BE/86/22/HH: 89 Sunningdale Gardens. Single story flat roof rear extension and part garage conversion.

Bognor Regis

BR/171/22/HH: 42 Elmwood Avenue. Single storey side extension following demolition of existing detached garage.

Ferring

FG/130/22/HH: 6 West Onslow Close. Erection of single side and rear extension including installation of front porch.

Littlehampton

LU/236/22/TEL: Hawthorn Road, Wick. Proposed 16.0m Phase 8 Monopole C/W wrapround Cabinet at base and associated ancillary works.

LU/188/22/HH: 8 Neal Crescent, Wick. Single story rear extension with flat rooflight.

Middleton

M/83/22/HH: 3 Farm Corner. Single storey rear extension.

Yapton

Y/88/22/PO: Land at Navigation Close. Application under S106A for the modification of the Section 106 dated 17/11/14 linked to Y/81/10 in relation to Clause 2.16 of Schedule 4 which relates to the mortgagee in possession clause.

Y/99/22/HH: Tyrolean Lodge, Main Road. Demolition of existing single storey garage and replacement with new double garage and bedrooms above. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road, Yapton Conservation Area).

Y/75/22/HH: 4 East Bank, North End Road. Drop kerb.