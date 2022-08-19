Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldingbourne

AL/126/22/OUT: The Paddock, Littleheath Road. Outline Application with some matters reserved for 9 No new dwellings (Houses and Bungalow) with Wildlife Corridors following demolition of existing 4 bedroom chalet bungalow and assorted outbuildings. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Aldwick

AW/209/22/T: 91 Westminster Drive. 1No. Field Maple (T-1703) - A crown reduction to reduce the height of the tree by around 2m to achieve around 6m, and to reduce the spread of the tree to 4m on the north, west and south sides, and to 6m on the east side.

AW/208/22/T: 16 Wyde Feld. 1no. Maple - remove diseased 7-9m long branch on North side of tree.

AW/213/22/HH: 28 Churchill Avenue. The installation of a modular platform ramp to provide wheelchair access for disabled occupant.

AW/214/22/HH: 8 St Richards Drive. 1st Floor front extension over existing garage, front porch, 2 storey side extension, rear single storey extension, thermal renovation of existing main roof includes increased ridge height, external remodelling, new windows/doors, new pitched roof over existing dormer.

Angmering

A/159/22/T: 5 Nanson Lane. 2no. Monterey pine (T1 & T2) - reduce east facing branches by 1.8m leaving spread approximately 5m. 4no. Sycamore Trees (T3-T6) - reduce lateral branches on each tree by 1m leaving a crown spread of 2.5m.

A/173/22/HH: 8 Heathfield Avenue, East Preston. Single storey side extension.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/110/22/PL: 1 Como, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Erection of 1 No 2 bedroom bungalow with associated parking, bin and bike stores and landscaping (resubmission following BN/142/21/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

BN/111/22/HH: 1 Marshall Close, Barnham. Single storey rear and side extension and loft conversion with 5 No. roof windows.

Bersted

BE/85/22/HH: Land adjacent to Springfields, Chichester Road. Proposed construction of new vehicle garage and garden store, alterations to front boundary wall and gates.

BE/88/22/PL: Garage compound, Burchett Walk, Bognor Regis. Construct concrete base with new blockwork wall to the rear elevation with new flat felted roof and garage door. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

BE/91/22/HH: 2 Highgate Drive. Single storey in-fill extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/285/22/PL: 283-285a Chichester Road. Removal of conditions 10 - screening to be installed on each balcony, 18 - obscure glazing of bathroom & toilet windows, 19 - WC window on eastern elevation and 22 - permitted development rights and Variation of conditions 2 - approved plans, 9 - materials & finishes and 13 - covered & secure cycle parking spaces following grant of BR/324/17/PL.

BR/188/22/HH: 29 Burnham Avenue. Removal of existing boundary fence and erection of new boundary wall.

Climping

CM/36/22/HH: Poole Place, Grevatts Lane. Erection of a detached 4-bay garage building.

Ferring

FG/124/22/PL: Lansdowne Nursery, The Barn, Littlehampton Road. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of 70 No. dwellings with associated works (site relocation to Clapham). This application affects a Public Right of Way, is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 (CIL Liable) as new dwellings.

Ford

F/15/22/PL: Land to north of units 1-3, Ford Lane Industrial Estate, Ford Lane. Erection of 2 No industrial units with associated parking and cycle storage. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development and is a Departure from the Development plan.

F/13/22/HH: 36 Sproule Close. Install front access ramp.

Kingston

K/35/22/HH: Kingston Manor, Kingston Lane, Single storey rear extension. (Application affects the setting of a listed building).

K/36/22/L: Kingston Manor, Kingston Lane. Listed building consent for single storey rear extension.

Littlehampton

LU/244/22/HH: Apple Tree Cottage, Toddington Lane. First floor rear extension.

Middleton

M/90/22/PL: 19 Elm Drive, Elmer. Demolition of Existing Bungalow and Erection of Two Storey Dwelling House

M/92/22/PL: 13 Elm Drive, Elmer. 1 No. replacement dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.

Rustington

R/160/22/HH: 45 The Grangeway. Establish crossover to enable parking for two cars in the front garden. Parking surface to be permeable (eg gravel/ slate chippings). Existing garden wall to be demolished and rebuilt with entry gap positioned centrally instead of at side as at present.

R/169/22/T: 1 Ilex House, Cudlow Gardens. Fell 1no. Holm Oak.

R/173/22/HH: Mole End, Stonefields. Two storey rear extension and conversion of roof space to habitable use.

Yapton

Y/100/22/HH: Ferndale House, Burndell Road. Demolition of single storey side extension and two storey rear extension. Erection of new single storey both side extensions and two storey side/rear extension. Insertion of rear dormer window and rooflights. Replacement of single vehicular access gate with pedestrian gate.