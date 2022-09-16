Aldingbourne

AL/135/22/RES: Land West of Hook Lane. Approval of the Reserved Matters; Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale for the construction of 10 No. dwellings following the permission of AL/79/20/OUT. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (CIL Liable) and is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Aldwick

AW/202/22/T: 14 Gilwynes. Various work to various trees.

AW/234/22/T: 123 Manor Way. Fell 1 No. Eucalyptus Tree (T1).

Bognor Regis

BR/172/22/HH: 26 Gibson Way. Single storey rear extension.

East Preston

EP/107/22/HH: 31 Copse View. Installation of single storey side glass roof canopy.

EP/108/22/HH: 111 North Lane. Part single, part two storey rear extension.

Ferring

FG/140/22/HH: 29 South Drive. Installation of detached car port with integrated garden store.

FG/141/22/HH: 3 The Birches (Century House), Sea Lane. Two storey rear extension to create an open fronted covered seating area at ground floor and at first floor with balcony. (Formerly 32B Sea Lane Plot 3)

Kingston

K/40/22/HH: Spring Tide, Gorse Avenue, East Preston. Part retrospective application for the installation of 2no Air Source Heat Pumps.

Littlehampton

LU/271/22/L: 13 South Terrace. Listed building consent to replace 2 No. defective sash windows on the 4th floor of the front elevation with new like for like timber sash windows: multi-paned and single glazed. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area).

LU/282/22/TEL: Corner of Beaumont Park and Finisterre Way. Prior approval under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for a proposed 15m height slim line phase 9 monopole and 3 No additional ancillary equipment cabinets and associated ancillary works.

LU/270/22/HH: 16 Lundy Close. Single storey side and rear extension, following demolition of existing detached garage.

LU/286/22/A: Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd, Hawthorn Road, Wick. Erection of non-illuminated signage to all elevations of proposed Autoglass pods.

LU/285/22/PL: Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd, Hawthorn Road, Wick. Erection of an Autoglass facility within the existing Wm Morrison Supermarket car park. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

Poling

PO/12/22/DOC: Christmas Cottage, 233 Poling Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref PO/1/22/L relating to Condition No 4 - schedule of materials and finishes for external walls.

Walberton

WA/93/22/T: Oak House, 6 Holly Tree Grove. 1 No. Lime Tree (T1). Crown Reduction to leave height 22m and Spread 7m and Crown Lift to 4m

Yapton

Y/108/22/PL: Cosy Cot, Main Road. Construction of 1 no. dwelling with new vehicular access and associated works. This is in CIL zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.