Aldingbourne

AL/132/22/PL: Polson Dairy, Lidsey Road, Bognor Regis. Extension to existing Light Industrial Unit. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

AL/142/22/HH: Cherry Trees, Hook Lane. Single storey rear extension, one and a half storey front extension and addition of front and rear dormers.

Aldwick

AW/198/22/HH: Arden Grange, 220 Manor Way. Installation of white 'Cedral' cladding to first floor front and right side.

AW/227/22/HH: 35 Rucrofts Close. Part single, part two storey rear extension, first floor side extension and single storey front porch extension, following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

AW/240/22/T: 17 The Fairway. 1 No. Cupressus Macrocarpa (T1) Crown reduction to leave height 16m spread 9m. 1 No. Cupressus Macrocarpa (T2) Crown reduction to leave height 8m and spread 6m.

AW/241/22/HH: Haluke Lani, Canons Close. Timber cycle store in front of garage wall.

AW/246/22/T: 12 Aldwick Place. Crown Reduction of 1 No. Sycamore Tree to leave final height 12m and spread 7m.

Arundel

AB/121/22/T: Land to Rear of 22-50 Fitzalan Road. 14 No. Weeping Willow trees Crown Reduction to height approx 12m and spread approx 4m on west side and 3m approx on east side.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/126/22/CLE: Highground Orchard, Highground Lane, Barnham. Readvertisement due to Amended Application Form. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of former agricultural land as garden amenity land.

BN/128/22/HH: 3 Farnhurst Road, Barnham. Installation of hardstanding for a disabled persons vehicle and vehicle crossover to access a private driveway.

Bersted

BE/105/22/PL: Unit 2 and 3 Bognor Regis Retail Park, Rowan Way. Continued use of Units 2 and 3 within Class E(a) including the ability to sell up to 30% food and drink goods, external alternations to enable the creation of single retail unit with new entrance lobby and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/110/22/HH: 22 Vicarage Lane. Two storey rear extension, single storey front infill extension and partial new cladding to front elevation.

EP/112/22/HH: 14 Orchard Road. Single storey rear extension.

Felpham

FP/166/22/HH: 39 Lindsey Court. Construction of a single storey annexe.

FP/172/22/T: 7 Rife Way. Various works to 1 No. Cedar Tree (T1).

Ferring

FG/144/22/HH: 26 Sea Lane Gardens. Installation of front timber framed canopy.

Littlehampton

LU/292/22/TEL: Corner of Franciscan Way and Duke Street. Prior approval under Schedule 2 Part 16 Class A for a proposed 15.0m Phase 8 monopole C/W wraparound cabinet at base and associated ancillary works.

LU/204/22/PL: 36 Beach Road. Change of use ground, first and second floor from mixed use E and C3 to Sui Generis House of Multiple Occupation with ancillary office on part ground floor.

LU/275/22/HH: 19 Finches Close. Single storey flat roof side extension.

LU/281/22/CLE: 132 Arundel Road. Lawful development certificate for the existing current Class Use is C3 and is allowed to continue to operate as a childrens home to care for up to six children.

LU/284/22/HH: 38 Clun Road, Wick. Loft conversion including hip to gable extension and flat roofed rear dormer.

LU/283/22/HH: 1 St Marys Gardens. Conversion of roofspace to habitable use to include a front dormer.

Lyminster

LY/6/22/PL: The Barn, Station Road. Demolition and reconstruction of summer house with floor level raised above predicted future flood levels, to enable use as sleeping and holiday accommodation by visitors and occasional paying Bed and Breakfast guests (resubmission following LY10/21/PL). This application affects the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/100/22/HH: 1 East Close. Demolition of existing conservatory to rear and infill extension across rear elevation between existing extension and garage. Installation of car port, porch extension to front including roof alterations and replacement of windows throughout including widening of windows on the 1st floor North and East elevations, ground floor East and South elevations.

M/103/22/HH: 60 Sea Way. Erection of detached ancillary annexe to the rear.

Pagham

P/144/22/HH: 40 Lagoon Road. Installation of external cladding, replacement roof tiles, alterations to windows and doors and replacement garden building and associated decking.

P/147/22/HH: 27 Drift Road. Replacement detached garage.

Rustington

R/183/22/A: 11 Sea Lane. Installation of 2 x fascia signs.

R/197/22/PL: Seacot, 61 Seafield Road. Change of use of existing building to create staff accommodation in association with Princess Marina House, provision of external ramp, alterations to rear fenestration, erection of cycle store and erection of smoking shelter. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

R/198/22/HH: 2 Sutton Avenue. Two storey side extension.

Walberton

WA/94/22/PL: Land to west of Tye Lane. Variation of conditions following WA/68/20/OUT relating to Condition Nos 8 - foul drainage, 14 - surface water drainage scheme/system and 19 - decentralised and renewable or low carbon energy.