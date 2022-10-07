Aldingbourne

AL/145/22/L: Hook Place, Hook Lane. Listed building consent for conversion of walled patio to extension and associated alterations.

Angmering

LU/299/22/PL: Land North of Littlehampton Academy, Littlehampton. Development of the site to provide 117 dwellings and associated car parking, cycle parking and landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone and is zero rated. (Photo: Google Maps)

A/206/22/PL: 19 Swallows Gate. Installation of timber car barn.

A/218/22/RES: Land South of Downs Way, East Preston. Approval of reserved matters (access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) following APP/C3810/W/21/3268934 (A/151/20/OUT) for the erection of 1 No. dwelling and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwelling.

A/223/22/HH: 30 Arundel Road. Replacement detached garage and new boundary wall.

Arundel

Planning applications

AB/131/22/HH: Houghton House, 4 Arun Street. Single storey rear extension and internal alterations (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area) (This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building).

AB/132/22/L: Houghton House, 4 Arun Street. Single storey rear extension and internal alterations (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area) (This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building).

AB/130/22/T: Riverside House, 2 Fitzalan Road. Fell 1 No. Horse Chestnut (T1) to ground level.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/131/22/HH: 35 Elm Grove, Barnham. Erection of single storey front and rear extension, creation of first floor including installation of 2 x front dormers and rooflights.

Bersted

BE/102/22/PL: Land to rear of Regal House, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. 9 new residential units and associated works including a new access. This application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwellings. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

BE/112/22/PL: 11 Beeding Close. Extension to warehouse building to create an open sided covered area. Alterations to yard racking locations and aggregate bays to be replaced with new. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/220/22/T: 6 Brooksmead. 1 No. Oak Tree - Reduce lower limbs back to boundary fencing to leave 2.5m on North East side.

East Preston

EP/87/22/HH: 10 Selborne Way. Readvertisement due to Amended description. First floor extension above existing garage, two storey rear extension and front and side dormers.

Felpham

FP/177/22/T: The Ridings, 4A Wedgwood Road. 3 No. English Oak trees (T1, T2 & T3) - shorten tips of multi-stemmed regrowth from dormant buds (by 1.5m to 2m) at old pruning points.

Ferring

FG/148/22/HH: 9 Clover Lane. Single storey front and rear extension and roof/attic extension.

FG/150/22/T: 1 Greenways Crescent. 1 No. Pine (T1) - Remove deadwood to reduce number of larger dead branches and remove low lateral branch on southwest side of tree.

Littlehampton

LU/287/22/RES: Flint Acre, Toddington Lane. Approval of reserved matters for appearance and landscaping following LU/146/21/OUT for 1 No. detached dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL liable as new dwelling and may affect the setting of a Listed building.

LU/222/22/PL: Norfolk House, Beach Road. Change of use from first floor offices to two one bedroom flats.

LU/303/22/PL: 51 Pier Road. Modification of ground floor entrance way, including new restaurant access and conversion of existing restaurant access into residential access for maisonette flat. Addition of a front dormer to existing loft conversion.

LU/308/22/PL: Garage Compound adjacent to Colebrook Road. Construction of 4 No. garages in existing garage compound. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Pagham

P/141/22/RES: Land north of Hook Lane. Reserved matters application following P/30/19/OUT (providing details of layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) in relation to the provision of an 80-bed care home.

RustingtonR/205/22/T: Stansfield Court, Mill Lane. Fell 4 No. Elm Tree (T1-T4). Fell 2 No. Sycamore (T5-T6). Fell 1 No. Monterey Cypress (T7). Fell 1 No. Rowan (T8).

R/208/22/T: 7 Walnut Avenue. 1 No. Horse Chestnut Tree (T1) - Crown Reduction leaving height 7m and spread 8m and remove all dead branches.

R/212/22/HH: 11 Pigeonhouse Lane. Single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration/openings. (Footprint to match previous approval R/267/19/HH).

Walberton

WA/96/22/T: West Gables, 5 Goodacres, Arundel Road, Arundel. Dismantle and fell to ground level 1 No. Monterey Pine.

