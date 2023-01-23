The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between January 13-20.

Aldingbourne

AL/1/23/PO: Land north of Lee's Yard, Lidsey Road, Woodgate. Application to modify planning obligations relating to Schedule 1 Part 1 Clauses 1.1 and 1.13.1 of the S106 dated 30th October 2020 following AL/21/20/OUT regarding affordable housing provisions.

AL/199/22/T: Aldingbourne Community Sports Centre, Olivers Meadow, Westergate. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to leave height 17m and spread 7m and removal of epicormic growth from stem. Fell 1 No. Sycamore (T2) and 1 No. Elm (T3).

A/2/23/OUT: Land at Ham Manor, Station Road, Angmering. Outline application with all matters reserved for development comprising up to 133 dwellings along with associated access, internal roads and footpaths, car parking, public open space, landscaping, drainage, undergrounding of overhead HV cables and other supporting infrastructure and utilities. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan. (Photo: Google Maps)

Angmering

A/258/22/HH: Elm Grove Cottage, The Square. Replacement of 9 internal doors, fireplace and removal of modern wall and black paving in garden. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area and a Listed Building).

A/287/22/PL: Land North of Water Lane. Variation of condition following grant of A/256/21/RES relating to Condition 1 - approved plans.

A/276/22/PL: Angmering Grange, Roundstone Lane. Summerhouse and BBQ hut to rear. This site is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

A/289/22/PL: St Denys Nursery, Dappers Lane. Retrospective application for change of use from greenhouse to workshop/light industrial.

A/288/22/PL: St Denys Nursery, Dappers Lane. Retrospective application for replacement cladding, door, window and roof of existing office. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

Arundel

AB/1/23/HH: 52 Torton Hill Road. Erection of two storey side extension, part single, part two storey other side extension, single storey front and rear extension and installation of 1 No. front dormer.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/3/23/HH: 21 Wentworth Close, Barnham. Single storey front extension and detached ancillary annexe.

BN/7/23/T: Coppers, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Fell approx 12 No. Ash trees (G1) infected with Ash Dieback disease.

Bersted

BE/1/23/RES: Nursery Fields, Land North of Chalcraft Lane. Approval of reserved matters following BE/148/20/OUT for 225 No dwellings. This site affects a Public Right of Way and falls within Strategic Site SD3 CIL Zone 1 (Zero Rated).

BE/152/22/PL: 40-54 Maple Gardens and 1-9 Sycamore Road. Application under Regulation 3 of the Town and Country Planning (General Regulations) 1992 for the removal of existing timber cladding and installation of new Hardie Plank cement board product to match existing in appearance, windows currently set into the clad areas will also be replaced with new windows on a like for like basis and existing rainwater goods will also be replaced on a like for like basis. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/4/23/L: Bognor Regis Railway Station, Station Road. Listed building consent for the replacement of 2 signal structures at platform ends.

East Preston

EP/162/22/HH: 6 Nursery Close. Single storey rear extension with first floor balcony above. Enlarged dormers to north and south elevation to create 1 No. new bedroom and enlarge 2 No. existing bedrooms. Remove 1 No. chimney.

Felpham

FP/1/23/HH: 7 Leinster Gardens. Single storey side and rear extensions, following demolition of existing rear garden room.

Ferring

FG/167/22/T: 12 Ancren Close. 1 No. Ash tree T3- Pollard back to original pollard points to leave final height 4.5m.

FG/174/22/T: 28 Little Paddocks. Various works to various trees.

FG/2/23/T: North Hangleton, 63 Langbury Lane. Pollard 1 No. Holm Oak (T1) back to previous pollard points to leave height 20m and spread 20m.

Ford

F/25/22/PL: 1 Station Road. Proposed dropped kerb in front of existing gate opening. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

Kingston

K/53/22/HH: 52 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Loft conversion incorporating hip to gable roof extensions, east and west facing dormers together with east facing balcony over existing garage.

K/1/23/HH: 69 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Single storey rear extension, roof extension, conversion of garage to habitable use and external alterations to existing detached house. New front boundary wall and gates.

Littlehampton

LU/421/22/HH: 53 Linnet Close. Double storey side extension.

Pagham

P/3/23/PO: Land north of Summer Lane. Application under S106A to modify the Section 106 dated 27-09-16 linked to P/58/15/OUT in relation to the Affordable Housing provision delivery points.

P/193/22/HH: 15 Sandy Road. Single storey front and rear extension, including installation of flat roof over existing front conservatory, replacement side porch, detached front garage and new patio with steps to rear, following the demolition of existing rear outbuildings.

P/4/23/T: 9 Springfield. Crown reduction of 1 No. Oak tree to leave height 10 m and spread 6.5m.

Rustington

R/276/22/HH: 15 The Martlets. Erection of boundary fence.

R/2/23/HH: 79 Fircroft Crescent. The installation of a brick and concrete platform and ramp at the front entrance door to provide wheelchair access.

