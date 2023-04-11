The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between March 31 and April 7.

Aldingbourne

AL/45/23/HH: 8 Autumn Gate, Hook Lane. Double storey rear extension and front porch.

Aldwick

Y/32/23/PL: Tyrolean Lodge, Main Road, Yapton. Demolition of existing garage to be replaced with 1 No new dwelling. This application affects the character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Yapton Conservation Area, affects the setting of listed buildings, is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/71/23/PL: 15 The Fairway. Variation of condition following AW/133/22/HH relating to Condition 2 - approved plans.

AW/70/23/HH: 11 Waters Edge. Two storey front/side extension, part two, part single storey rear extension including installation of front porch.

Angmering

A/61/23/PL: 62 Ashurst Way, East Preston. Proposed outhouse building to serve as an annexe for temporary sleeping accommodation for Airbnb short-term letting.

Planning applications

A/62/23/HH: 29 Arundel Road. Electrical charging port, dropped kerb and hard standing.

A/73/23/CLE: Farrowfield, Roundstone Lane. Lawful development certificate for existing use of land for mixed use (sui generis) of land and buildings.

Bognor Regis

BR/74/23/HH: 27 Highcroft Crescent. Single storey rear extension.

BR/75/23/HH: Inner Court, Norfolk Square. Creation of second floor involving roof extension with installation of front balcony, first floor front/side and side/rear extensions.

East Preston

EP/28/23/HH: 8 Michel Grove. Part single, part two storey side/rear extension and general re modelling/cladding to elevations including extension to overhangs of existing flat roofs, following the demolition of existing conservatory.

EP/29/23/HH: 14 Beechlands Close. Single storey side extension.

EP/32/23/T: 7 Tamarisk Way. 1 No. Cypress (T1) spread reduction to 10m and crown thin by 20%. Removal of selected storm-damaged/snapped branches.

Ferring

FG/36/23/HH: Elm Lodge, Tamarisk Way. Single storey glass room to the rear elevation of the property.

FG/37/23/HH: The Innings, 1 The Birches, Sea Lane. Two storey rear extension to create an open fronted covered seating area at ground floor and at first floor with balcony.

Littlehampton

LU/68/23/PL: 23 Furzedown. Readvertisement due to Reference amended from LU/68/23/HH to LU/68/23/PL. Loft conversion.

LU/82/23/PL: Felix Dancewear, 39 Beach Road. Remove external staircase and provide patio area as part of flat 1, add cycle storage and amend the opening in the kitchen area from a single door with sidelights to French doors with sidelight. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Pagham

P/41/23/A: Land North of Hook Lane. Retrospective application for installation of 2 No. boards and 3 No. flags.

Yapton

Y/29/23/HH: Lake Barn, Maypole Lane. Single storey rear extension to create an annexe.

