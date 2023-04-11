Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Harry and Meghan yet to confirm attendance at King’s coronation
4 minutes ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
54 minutes ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard
1 hour ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
2 hours ago NHS ‘cannot guarantee’ patient safety as junior doctors strike begins
2 hours ago Autumn 2024 outlined for next UK general election

Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between March 31 and April 7.

By James Connaughton
Published 11th Apr 2023, 08:58 BST

Aldingbourne

AL/45/23/HH: 8 Autumn Gate, Hook Lane. Double storey rear extension and front porch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aldwick

Most Popular
Y/32/23/PL: Tyrolean Lodge, Main Road, Yapton. Demolition of existing garage to be replaced with 1 No new dwelling. This application affects the character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Yapton Conservation Area, affects the setting of listed buildings, is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling. (Photo: Google Maps)Y/32/23/PL: Tyrolean Lodge, Main Road, Yapton. Demolition of existing garage to be replaced with 1 No new dwelling. This application affects the character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Yapton Conservation Area, affects the setting of listed buildings, is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling. (Photo: Google Maps)
Y/32/23/PL: Tyrolean Lodge, Main Road, Yapton. Demolition of existing garage to be replaced with 1 No new dwelling. This application affects the character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Yapton Conservation Area, affects the setting of listed buildings, is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/71/23/PL: 15 The Fairway. Variation of condition following AW/133/22/HH relating to Condition 2 - approved plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AW/70/23/HH: 11 Waters Edge. Two storey front/side extension, part two, part single storey rear extension including installation of front porch.

Angmering

A/61/23/PL: 62 Ashurst Way, East Preston. Proposed outhouse building to serve as an annexe for temporary sleeping accommodation for Airbnb short-term letting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Planning applicationsPlanning applications
Planning applications

A/62/23/HH: 29 Arundel Road. Electrical charging port, dropped kerb and hard standing.

A/73/23/CLE: Farrowfield, Roundstone Lane. Lawful development certificate for existing use of land for mixed use (sui generis) of land and buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bognor Regis

BR/74/23/HH: 27 Highcroft Crescent. Single storey rear extension.

BR/75/23/HH: Inner Court, Norfolk Square. Creation of second floor involving roof extension with installation of front balcony, first floor front/side and side/rear extensions.

East Preston

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

EP/28/23/HH: 8 Michel Grove. Part single, part two storey side/rear extension and general re modelling/cladding to elevations including extension to overhangs of existing flat roofs, following the demolition of existing conservatory.

EP/29/23/HH: 14 Beechlands Close. Single storey side extension.

EP/32/23/T: 7 Tamarisk Way. 1 No. Cypress (T1) spread reduction to 10m and crown thin by 20%. Removal of selected storm-damaged/snapped branches.

Ferring

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FG/36/23/HH: Elm Lodge, Tamarisk Way. Single storey glass room to the rear elevation of the property.

FG/37/23/HH: The Innings, 1 The Birches, Sea Lane. Two storey rear extension to create an open fronted covered seating area at ground floor and at first floor with balcony.

Littlehampton

LU/68/23/PL: 23 Furzedown. Readvertisement due to Reference amended from LU/68/23/HH to LU/68/23/PL. Loft conversion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

LU/82/23/PL: Felix Dancewear, 39 Beach Road. Remove external staircase and provide patio area as part of flat 1, add cycle storage and amend the opening in the kitchen area from a single door with sidelights to French doors with sidelight. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Pagham

P/41/23/A: Land North of Hook Lane. Retrospective application for installation of 2 No. boards and 3 No. flags.

Yapton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Y/32/23/PL: Tyrolean Lodge, Main Road. Demolition of existing garage to be replaced with 1 No new dwelling. This application affects the character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Yapton Conservation Area, affects the setting of listed buildings, is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

Y/29/23/HH: Lake Barn, Maypole Lane. Single storey rear extension to create an annexe.

SEE ALSO: Take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district

Read More
Planning applications explained: what are they, who decides them, can they be ap...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• For more information about the listed planning applications visit the Arun District Council website.

East Preston