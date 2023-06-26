The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 16 and 23.

Aldingbourne

AL/88/23/PL: Rock House, Residential Unit, Westergate Street, Westergate. Demolition of workshops and construction of single storey extension to form studio/home office, detached garage, greenhouse and potting shed. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building, and is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development. (Resubmission of AL/72/22/PL)

AL/95/23/L: Aldingbourne House, Aldingbourne Drive. Listed building consent for removal of existing render & replaced with mineral wool fixed to concrete or brickwork finished with a thin coat render to match existing appearance.

BR/115/23/PL: 105 Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis. Demolition of existing garages and construction of an attached two storey dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling. (Photo: Google Maps)

AL/94/23/PL: Aldingbourne House, Aldingbourne Drive. Removal of existing render to be replaced with mineral wool fixed to concrete or brickwork finished with a thin coat render to match existing appearance. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building and is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

AL/101/23/PL: White Mill House, Days Lane. 1 No. detached dwelling. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building, is a Departure from the Development plan, is in CIL Zone 3 and CIL Liable as a new dwelling. (Resubmission of A/197/22/PL).

AL/84/23/HH: Byfields, Nyton Road, Westergate. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Part two storey / part single storey front and rear extensions, first floor side extension, new rear dormer windows, alterations to ground floor fenestrations and the addition of timber cladding.

Aldwick

Planning applications

AW/139/23/HH: 26 A Becket's Avenue. Ground floor fenestration alterations to the front and side elevation of the existing sun room, to remove and block up the existing side elevation windows, removal of the existing front windows and French door arrangement and to install new windows to facilitate a new kitchen arrangement.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/78/23/S73: Horseshoe Cottage, 33A Hill Lane, Barnham. Application under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 for the variation of condition 12 - buildings, structures and fences to be kept at least 3m from edge of watercourse - following grant of BN/56/20/PL.

Bersted

BE/65/23/HH: 1 Babsham Cottages, Babsham Lane. Two storey and single storey front and side extensions (resubmission of BE/81/22/HH).

Bognor Regis

BR/105/23/HH: 37 Stratton Court. Replace front bedroom window with door and build ramp for wheelchair access.

East Preston

EP/55/23/HH: 8 Myrtle Grove. Readvertisement due to Substitute site and location plan (23/4937/1.A) and amended description. Proposed two storey extension and catslide incorporating dormer window to front (north) elevation and rear recessed balcony (south elevation).

EP/64/23/HH: 3 West Ridings. Single storey side/rear extension with roof terrace over.

Felpham

FP/83/23/HH: 9 Wordsworth Gardens. Single storey extensions to front side and rear of existing detached bungalow.

FP/85/23/HH: 5 Uppark Way. Single storey rear extension.

FP/90/23/T: 14 Manor Copse. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to a height of 5m and spread of 3m. 1 No. Sycamore (T2) crown reduction to a height of 8m and spread of 3m. 1 No. Sycamore (T3) crown reduction to a height of 10m and spread of 5m.

Ferring

FG/79/23/HH: The Haystack, Sea Lane. Demolition of existing garage and erection of new garage with annexe above.

Littlehampton

LU/141/23/PL: Martello Enterprise Centre, Unit 10, Courtwick Lane. Proposed single storey extension. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

LU/146/23/T: 28 Toddington Park. 1 No. Ash tree (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of approximately 22-25m and to leave a spread of approximately 22-25m.

LU/153/23/PL: Riverside Industrial Estate, Unit N8, Bridge Road. Replace roof covering with powder coated sheet roof. This application is in CIL Zoned 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Lyminster

LY/6/23/HH: Cherwell, Lyminster Road. Partial removal of existing two-storey section of dwelling, with replacement two storey element, including two storey front & rear extensions with integral garage, and associated internal alterations.

Middleton

M/44/23/HH: 6 Shrubbs Drive. New front extension to existing porch & garage, including mono pitched roof above. Additional rear extension replacing existing conservatory & associated internal amendments.

Pagham

P/51/23/HH: The Old Boathouse, 68a East Front Road. Two storey front extension.

Poling

PO/11/23/L: Peckhams, Poling Street. Listed building consent to clean and restore the exposed timbers throughout the property.

Rustington

R/121/23/HH: West Hayne, 19 Angmering Lane, East Preston. The demolition of the existing stone piers at the entrance and construction of two low level brickwork piers, low level brickwork walls returning towards the house and the construction of two brickwork piers to match the existing fencing height. Installation of two electric sliding gates to the back face of the taller piers, with gates sliding behind the existing fencing.

R/128/23/T: Charleston, 25 Angmering Lane, East Preston. 1 No. Weeping Willow (T1) pollard to previous points.