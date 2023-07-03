The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 23 and 30.

Aldingbourne

AL/102/23/PL: Land North of Northfield Farmhouse, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Development of 3 dwellings with associated landscaping and infrastructure. This application is a Departure from the Development plan, is in CIL Zone 3 and CIL Liable as new dwellings, and a dual parish application with Barnham & Eastergate Parish Council.

AL/103/23/PL: Land to rear of Karenza, Hook Lane. Construction of 5 no. dwellings, landscaping and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings. (Resubmission of AL/48/23/PL).

Angmering

A/157/23/L: Thorpe Cottage, High Street. Listed building consent for reconstruction of walls and roof damaged by fire. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area).

A/156/23/HH: Thorpe Cottage, High Street. Reconstruction of walls and roof damaged by fire. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area and a listed building).

Arundel

AB/54/23/DOC: 54 Tarrant Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref AB/76/21/L relating to Condition 3 - schedule of materials and method statement for works to chimney.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/60/23/PL: 78 Barnham Road, Eastergate. Single storey extension of existing Class E commercial premises to incorporate new kitchen facility to serve restaurant/cafe (resubmission following BN/153/22/PL). This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bersted

BE/60/23/HH: 21 New Barn Lane. Proposed standalone log cabin providing additional accommodation as an annexe.

BE/68/23/HH: 3 Babsham Cottages, Babsham Lane. Proposed single and two storey rear extension, new window to first floor shower room in bedroom 4 and re-position window with new window to bedroom 2.

Bognor Regis

BR/129/23/PL: 2 Wellington Road. Change of Use to house in multiple occupation for up to 10 persons.

Felpham

FP/92/23/HH: 11 Halliwick Gardens. Front porch.

Middleton

M/56/23/HH: Tides View, 37 Sea Way. Erection of 2 storey side extension to provide infirm access lift.

Pagham

P/80/23/PL: Lagnersh House, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Use of land for the stationing of 4 No. mobile homes for occupation by people unable to afford rented housing. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and may affect the setting of a Listed Building. (Resubmission of P/150/22/PL).

P/81/23/HH: 31 The Causeway. Single storey garage extension.

Rustington

R/76/23/PL: 11 Brookside Avenue. Demolition of existing garden shed and erection of garden building to provide sleeping accommodation for rental. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Walberton

WA/50/23/HH: 10 Barnfield Cottages, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Single storey rear extension, first floor side extension, installation of 1 No. rear dormer and alterations to fenestration/openings.