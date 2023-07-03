NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 23 and 30.
By James Connaughton
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:35 BST

Aldingbourne

AL/102/23/PL: Land North of Northfield Farmhouse, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Development of 3 dwellings with associated landscaping and infrastructure. This application is a Departure from the Development plan, is in CIL Zone 3 and CIL Liable as new dwellings, and a dual parish application with Barnham & Eastergate Parish Council.

AL/103/23/PL: Land to rear of Karenza, Hook Lane. Construction of 5 no. dwellings, landscaping and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings. (Resubmission of AL/48/23/PL).

AL/102/23/PL: Land North of Northfield Farmhouse, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Development of 3 dwellings with associated landscaping and infrastructure. This application is a Departure from the Development plan, is in CIL Zone 3 and CIL Liable as new dwellings, and a dual parish application with Barnham & Eastergate Parish Council. (Photo: Google Maps)AL/102/23/PL: Land North of Northfield Farmhouse, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Development of 3 dwellings with associated landscaping and infrastructure. This application is a Departure from the Development plan, is in CIL Zone 3 and CIL Liable as new dwellings, and a dual parish application with Barnham & Eastergate Parish Council. (Photo: Google Maps)
AL/102/23/PL: Land North of Northfield Farmhouse, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Development of 3 dwellings with associated landscaping and infrastructure. This application is a Departure from the Development plan, is in CIL Zone 3 and CIL Liable as new dwellings, and a dual parish application with Barnham & Eastergate Parish Council. (Photo: Google Maps)
Most Popular

Angmering

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A/157/23/L: Thorpe Cottage, High Street. Listed building consent for reconstruction of walls and roof damaged by fire. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area).

A/156/23/HH: Thorpe Cottage, High Street. Reconstruction of walls and roof damaged by fire. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area and a listed building).

Arundel

Planning applicationsPlanning applications
Planning applications

AB/54/23/DOC: 54 Tarrant Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref AB/76/21/L relating to Condition 3 - schedule of materials and method statement for works to chimney.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/60/23/PL: 78 Barnham Road, Eastergate. Single storey extension of existing Class E commercial premises to incorporate new kitchen facility to serve restaurant/cafe (resubmission following BN/153/22/PL). This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bersted

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BE/60/23/HH: 21 New Barn Lane. Proposed standalone log cabin providing additional accommodation as an annexe.

BE/68/23/HH: 3 Babsham Cottages, Babsham Lane. Proposed single and two storey rear extension, new window to first floor shower room in bedroom 4 and re-position window with new window to bedroom 2.

Bognor Regis

BR/129/23/PL: 2 Wellington Road. Change of Use to house in multiple occupation for up to 10 persons.

Felpham

FP/92/23/HH: 11 Halliwick Gardens. Front porch.

Middleton

M/56/23/HH: Tides View, 37 Sea Way. Erection of 2 storey side extension to provide infirm access lift.

Pagham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

P/80/23/PL: Lagnersh House, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Use of land for the stationing of 4 No. mobile homes for occupation by people unable to afford rented housing. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and may affect the setting of a Listed Building. (Resubmission of P/150/22/PL).

P/81/23/HH: 31 The Causeway. Single storey garage extension.

Rustington

R/76/23/PL: 11 Brookside Avenue. Demolition of existing garden shed and erection of garden building to provide sleeping accommodation for rental. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Walberton

WA/50/23/HH: 10 Barnfield Cottages, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Single storey rear extension, first floor side extension, installation of 1 No. rear dormer and alterations to fenestration/openings.

SEE ALSO: Take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district

Read More
Planning applications explained: what are they, who decides them, can they be ap...

• For more information about the listed planning applications visit the Arun District Council website.