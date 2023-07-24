The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between July 14 and 21.

Aldwick

AW/155/23/HH: 11 Carlton Avenue. Two storey rear extension.

AW/159/23/T: 9 Craigweil Lane. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to a height of 4m and radial spread of 4m.

Y/68/23/PL: Land West off Drove Lane, Main Road, Yapton. Erection of 20 dwellings (including 6 affordable units) with new access, open space, landscaping, sustainable drainage, biodiversity mitigation and associated works. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Rd, Yapton Conservation area, is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and CIL Liable as new dwellings.(Resubmission of Y/149/22/PL). (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/161/23/T: Colebrooke Court, The Drive. 1 No. Holm Oak (T1) reduce Southernly spread from 8m to 5m.

Arundel

AB/71/23/HH: 48 Torton Hill Road. Demolition of existing roof and form new roof structure, loft conversion creating gables front and rear with new wall cladding, replacement windows, Juliette balcony, roof windows and new front porch.

AB/72/23/HH: 19 Torton Hill Road. Remodelling of existing roof, raising of ridge height to convert loft. Rooflights to the side and dormers to the rear.

Bersted

BE/84/23/L19: Green Farm, 95 North Bersted Street. Application under Section 19 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 for the Variation of condition 2 - approved plans following BE/114/22/L.

BE/81/23/S73: Green Farm, 95 North Bersted Street. Application under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 for the Variation of Conditions 2 - approved plans and 6 - windows constructed on elevations, following the grant of BE/113/22/HH.

Bognor Regis

BR/132/23/L: Charlotte House, 71 Upper Bognor Road. Listed building consent for amendments to design approved for two storey extension to existing building to form office and warden accommodation under BR/252/21/PL.

BR/155/23/PL: 60 High Street. Removal of existing external signage and ATM and infill with materials to match the existing elevation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Climping

CM/29/23/PL: 3 Kents Cottages, Brookpit Lane. Demolition of existing garage and erection of new two-storey dwelling. This application is a Departure from the Development plan, is in CIL Zone 5 and CIL Liable as new dwelling.

CM/30/23/HH: Ryebank House, Grevatts Lane. Demolition of rear elevation conservatory, 2 storey rear extension, porch to front elevation and external alterations.

East Preston

EP/87/23/T: 7 Woodbridge Park. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to a height of 12m and spread of 5m.

Felpham

FP/100/23/HH: 41 Rife Way. Loft conversion with dormer and rooflights into existing roof.

Ferring

FG/102/23/HH: Rest Harrow, 3 Chalet Close. Single storey front & rear extensions and internal alterations.

Littlehampton

LU/176/23/PL: Flint Acre, Toddington Lane. Erection of 1 No detached dwelling with open carport (resubmission following LU/33/23/PL). This application affects the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

LU/112/23/PL: Kiosk West Beach, Rope Walk. Readvertisement due to amended certificate. Ice cream parlour and bin storage made from shipping containers. This application is in CIL Zone 5 (zero rated) as other development.

Middleton

M/61/23/T: 1 South Walk. Fell 1 No. Monterey Pine (T1) to ground level, to be replaced by 1 No. Pinus Pinea.

Pagham

P/88/23/HH: 4 Canterbury Close. Replacement garden structure to provide a hobbies/fitness room.

Rustington

R/144/23/PL: Sterling Parade, 7 The Street. Roof extension and internal conversion to form three additional flats. This application may affect the setting listed building and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

R/145/23/HH: 80 Milton Avenue. Demolition of existing first floor rear extension and side porch and construction of new single storey rear extension and alterations.

Yapton

