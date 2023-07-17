The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between July 7 and 14.

Aldingbourne

AL/109/23/PL: Aldingbourne Country Centre, Blackmill Lane. Installation of 4 No rapid electric vehicle charging stations, 6 No existing parking spaces will become EV charging bays along with associated equipment and 1 No of the 6 No EV charging bays will be fully accessible, allowing for unrestricted access to one EV charger with 1.2m access on 3 sides of the parking bay. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Aldwick

AW/154/23/T: 3 The Fairway. 1 No. Monterey Cypress (T1) crown reduction to a height of 17m and a spread of 12m.

AW/153/23/HH: 237 Aldwick Road. Single storey side 'lean to' extension and extension to existing flat roof garage including new fencing facing the Aldwick Gardens.

AW/156/23/HH: 35 Rucrofts Close. Rear two storey extension, single storey side extension, side first floor extension and open porch infill.

Angmering

A/161/23/HH: 3 New Terrace, Arundel Road. Single storey rear extension.

A/173/23/HH: Woodlands, Station Road. Proposed 2-storey rear extension.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/86/23/HH: 32 Marshall Close, Barnham. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey side extension and conservatory.

Bersted

BE/76/23/HH: 37 Norbren Avenue. Installation of a dropped kerb.

Bognor Regis

BR/147/23/T: Kyoto Court. Various works to various trees.

BR/148/23/HH: 129 Chichester Road. Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension and alterations.

East Preston

EP/84/23/HH: Helen House, 108 North Lane. Removal and replacement of front porch. Removal of rear conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension.

Felpham

FP/102/23/HH: 11 Leverton Avenue. Proposed double garage side extension and boundary fence.

FP/104/23/T: 31 Gorse Avenue. 1 No. Oak (T1) reduce South-East side overhang from 7m to 4.5m.

Ferring

FG/93/23/T: 2 Phoenix House, Ferring Grange Gardens. 1 No. Sweet Chestnut tree (T1) height reduction to approximately 16m.

FG/94/23/T: Scotch Dyke Residential Home, 38 Beehive Lane. 5 No. Populus Nivea Italica (T1, T2, T3, T4 and T5) crown reductions to a height of 8m and spread of 4m.

FG/97/23/HH: 11 South Drive. External remodelling, roof recover, new canopy, single storey front extension and rear roof extension over balcony.

Kingston

K/30/23/HH: 25 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Rear single storey extension with zinc pitched roof, first floor dormer with tiled pitched roof, garage conversion and internal remodelling.

Littlehampton

LU/171/23/L: 6 Norfolk Place. Listed building consent for proposed internal and external alterations, including chimney removal and replacement single-storey extensions to the east elevation. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton, Sea Front Conservation Area).

LU/170/23/HH: 6 Norfolk Place. Proposed internal and external alterations, including chimney removal and replacement single-storey extensions to the east elevation. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton, Sea Front Conservation Area and a listed building.)

LU/172/23/HH: 1 Fort Road Erection of a single-storey, ground floor extension and alterations to windows at first floor on south elevation.

LU/174/23/HH: 31 Potters Mead. Dropped kerb to enter driveway.

Pagham

P/84/23/T: 18 Boleyn Drive. 1 No. Lombardy Poplar (T1) crown reduction to a height of 10m and spread of 3m and crown thin by 20%. 1 No. Lombardy Poplar (T2) crown reduction to a height of 10m and spread of 3m and crown thin by 20%.

P/87/23/HH: Llamedos, Priors Waye. Proposed orangery/garden room extension to the front elevation.

Rustington

R/140/23/A: Princess Marina House, 57-59 Seafield Road. 1 No. illuminated building signage and 4 No. flag poles.

Yapton

Y/63/23/T: 59 Foundry Road. 1 No. Oak (T1) spread reduction to 8m, height reduction to the Eastern aspect to 10m and crown lift to 3.5m from ground level.

Y/65/23/HH: 27 Goodhew Close. Erection of detached single storey annexe in rear garden. Single storey side storeroom extension. Demolition of existing detached garage.