The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between July 21 and 28.

Aldingbourne

AL/113/23/HH: Hook Place, Hook Lane. Construction of private swimming pool and pool house. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building (amendment of previously approved AL/13/23/HH).

M/63/23/PL: Land south of Ancton Lane, Middleton. Demolition of agricultural buildings and development of the site to provide 67 dwellings with supporting infrastructure, storage units, public open space, landscaping, sustainable urban drainage, car and cycle parking and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings, is a Departure from the Development plan and may affect the setting of a Listed Building. (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/165/23/HH: 2 Alexander Close. Single storey side extension.

AW/174/23/T: 28 Countisbury Close. Various works to 1 No. Pine tree.

AW/173/23/T: 8 Larchfield Close. Fell 1 No. Maple (T1) to ground level.

Angmering

A/179/23/PL: Woodland Park Sports Field, Station Road. Construction of new shelter building. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

A/183/23/T: Land at Ham Manor Farm Cottages and Huntingdon House. Various works to various trees.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/93/23/HH: 23 Elm Grove, Barnham. Proposed two front dormer windows.

BN/95/23/T: The Old Rectory, Rectory Drive, Eastergate. 1 No. Sycamore tree (T1) reduction to a height of 14.5m and spread of 12.5m.

Bognor Regis

BR/161/23/PL: Butlins, Upper Bognor Road. Retention of Studio 36 building on a permanent basis (including internal alterations to improve insulation), retention of 17 No car parking spaces and all associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/158/23/PL: 140 Aldwick Road. Demolition of an existing building (2 flats) and garage and erection of a part three/ part four storey building to provide 8 no. two-bedroom flats, with associated amenity areas, access and car parking. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as flats.

Climping

CM/31/23/HH: The Old Piggery, Climping Street. Erection of single storey porch to rear elevation.

East Preston

EP/89/23/PL: Angmering On Sea Lawn Tennis Club, Homelands Avenue. Replace existing floodlights with 36 No. new floodlights. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/108/23/HH: Dial House, 13 Sea Drive. Proposed front and rear single storey extensions, cladding of first floor walls and replacement doors and windows throughout.

Ferring

FG/105/23/PL: 9 Ocean Parade. Change of Use from Class E (Retail) to a micro bar drinking establishment (Sui generis).

Ford

F/10/23/HH: 16 Beagle Drive. Proposed loft conversion and rear dormer.

Littlehampton

LU/182/23/PL: Wellesley Court, Fitzalan Road. Subdivision of three existing flats into six flats, with the associated installation of two windows. The application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as flats and may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation area.(Resubmission of LU/77/23/PL).

LU/184/23/PL: 18-22 East Street. Retrospective change of use from C2 residential institution to an HMO (Sui Generis). (Resubmission of LU/117/23/PL). This application may affect the character and appearance of the East Street, Littlehampton Conservation area.

LU/181/23/PL: 1A Bayford Road. Change of use from dwelling to 4 bed HMO.

LU/187/23/PL: 49 Horsham Road. Remove chimney and extend second floor to create additional living space.

LU/188/23/HH: 86A Lyminster Road. New external staircase to 1st floor flat to be accessed from the front of site and new separate access formed with new fencing.

LU/192/23/HH: 4 Iris Close. Dormer to first floor loft conversion.

Middleton

M/65/23/PL: 13 Elm Drive, Elmer. Replacement dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Pagham

P/95/23/DOC: Little Welbourne, Church Lane. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under P/2/23/L relating to part 2 of condition 3 - gate detail.

Rustington

R/141/23/HH: West Hayne, 19 Angmering Lane, East Preston. Replace flat roof with pitched roof and rendering of the walls of existing garage.

R/150/23/S73: Willow Green Doctors Surgery, Station Road, East Preston. Application under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 for the removal of Condition No.1 - temporary 5 year approval following grant of R/39/23/PL.

R/156/23/T: Pumping Station, Cross Road. Fell 1 No. Sycamore (T1).

