The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between July 28 and August 4.

Aldingbourne

AL/90/23/HH: Mount Pleasant Cottage, Level Mare Lane, Fontwell. Retrospective planning permission for the erection of a fence around the west boundary.

WA/67/23/PL: Land at West Walberton Lane, Walberton. Construction of 25 No dwellings together with associated access from Eastergate Lane, parking, public open space and landscaping (resubmission following WA/32/21/PL). This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Green Conservation Area, is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/158/23/HH: 31 Gossamer Lane. Single storey rear extension.

AW/179/23/T: 4 Seabrook Close. 1 No. Silver Birch (T4) reduction to a height of 12m and a spread of 8m.

AW/180/23/T: 18 Faresmead. Fell 1 No Oak (T1).

Angmering

A/182/23/HH: The Beeches, Crete House, Dappers Lane. Refurbishment, alterations to fenestration and first floor side extension.

Arundel

AB/76/23/HH: 63 High Street. Removal of internal partition wall between the front reception room and the space behind which forms the kitchen. This application may affect the character an appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and affects the setting of a Listed Building.

East Preston

EP/88/23/T: 6 Woodbridge Park. 1 No. Copper Beech (T1) Northern radial spread reduction to 5.5m, Easterly radial spread reduction to 5m, Southerly radial spread reduction to 4.5m, Westerly radial spread reduction to 4.5m, crown raise to 4.5m over the highway / 4m from floor level, crown thin by 15 % and removal of dead wood.

Ferring

FG/105/23/PL: 9a Ocean Parade. Readvertisement due to Amended site address. Change of Use from Class E (Retail) to a micro bar drinking establishment (Sui generis).

Kingston

K/37/23/PL: Cloudy Bay, Gorse Avenue, East Preston. Replacement of an existing 2.5-storey detached dwelling with a new 3-storey plus basement detached dwelling including a front driveway, front and rear boundary walls, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and a car lift.

Littlehampton

LU/194/23/HH: 10 Sandfield Avenue. Retrospective application for outbuilding for use as hobbies room with WC.

Rustington

R/135/23/HH: 21 Hawley Road. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Dormer roof extension to rear elevation to be finished in composite cladding.

Walberton

