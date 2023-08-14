For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.
Aldingbourne
AL/120/23/PL: SCC - Polson Dairy, Lidsey Road, Bognor Regis. Replacement Light Industrial Unit - Use Class B2 and regularisation of the parking and HGV turning area approved under AL/132/22/PL. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.
AL/122/23/HH: Tithe Barn, Park Lane. Alteration of fenestration and external cladding. Replacement of porch with pergola. Replacement of chimney stack with metal flue. Construction of lean-to extension. Minor changes to internal layout.
Aldwick
AW/172/23/HH: 1 Little Babbsham. Single storey side extension.
AW/184/23/HH: Rose Cottage, 40 Stanmore Gardens. Detached garage.
Angmering
A/185/23/HH: Garden House, High Street. Internal remodelling with bi folding door to the side of kitchen and store.
Bersted
BE/89/23/HH: 17 Frandor Road. Detached double garage.
BE/90/23/HH: 3 Bucksham Avenue. Loft conversion.
Bognor Regis
BR/168/23/PL: Rose Cottage, Shripney Road. Change of use of the existing dwelling and annexe to HMO.
BR/172/23/CLE: 3 Gloucester Road. Lawful development for existing use as a dwelling house.
Climping
CM/22/23/HH: Church House, Church Lane. Readvertisement due to Substitute plans. Installation of a wooden shed and a garden pergola. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building.
CM/31/23/HH: Jubilee Barn, Climping Street. Readvertisement due to amended site address. Erection of single storey porch to rear elevation.
Felpham
FP/118/23/T: Verge outside 75 Outerwyke Road. T1 - Quercus robur, crown reduce all round by up to 3m to leave height approx 12m and spread 9m and Crown lift to 6m all round.
FP/119/23/HH: Whitewalls Cottage. 112B Limmer Lane. Replacement flat roof to existing rear extension, installation of first floor windows and cladding to first floor walls and alterations to fenestration/openings.
Ferring
FG/105/23/PL: Shop (formerly Village Interiors), 9 Ocean Parade. Readvertisement due to amended site address. Change of Use from Class E (Retail) to a micro bar drinking establishment (Sui generis).
FG/108/23/HH: 1 Sea Drive. Replacement of boundary fence and maintenance access gates onto Sea Lane.
Kingston
K/34/23/HH: Kingston Manor, Kingston Lane. Installation of up to 20 roof mounted photovoltaic panels on the flat roof of Kingston Manor. This application affects the setting of a listed building.
K/35/23/L: Kingston Manor, Kingston Lane. Listed building consent for the installation of up to 20 roof mounted photovoltaic panels on the flat roof of Kingston Manor.
Littlehampton
LU/157/23/PL: Court Wick Park, Courtwick Lane. Residential development for 4 No. dwellings and associated landscape. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building and is in CIL Zone 2 and CIL Liable as new dwellings.
LU/193/23/PL: 23 New Road. Erection of an 'Independent self-contained HMO unit for disabled use.
Pagham
P/65/23/A: Spindrift Park, Land Off Hook Lane. Install 7 No. flag signs.
P/90/23/HH: 71 The Causeway. Proposed attached annex for family use.
P/97/23/HH: 6 Manor Park. Porch extension.
Rustington
R/155/23/HH: 31 Merton Avenue. Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of single storey side and rear extension.
R/162/23/PL: Princess Marina House, 57-59 Seafield Road. Repositioning of barn (amendments to previous application R/259/22/PL) and erection of round workshop within garden to existing residential home. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
Yapton
Y/76/23/HH: 14 St Marys Meadow. Conversion of existing conservatory into habitable accommodation.