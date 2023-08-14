The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 4 and 11.

Aldingbourne

AL/120/23/PL: SCC - Polson Dairy, Lidsey Road, Bognor Regis. Replacement Light Industrial Unit - Use Class B2 and regularisation of the parking and HGV turning area approved under AL/132/22/PL. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

LU/157/23/PL: Court Wick Park, Courtwick Lane, Littlehampton. Residential development for 4 No. dwellings and associated landscape. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building and is in CIL Zone 2 and CIL Liable as new dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

AL/122/23/HH: Tithe Barn, Park Lane. Alteration of fenestration and external cladding. Replacement of porch with pergola. Replacement of chimney stack with metal flue. Construction of lean-to extension. Minor changes to internal layout.

Aldwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/172/23/HH: 1 Little Babbsham. Single storey side extension.

AW/184/23/HH: Rose Cottage, 40 Stanmore Gardens. Detached garage.

Planning applications

Angmering

A/185/23/HH: Garden House, High Street. Internal remodelling with bi folding door to the side of kitchen and store.

Bersted

BE/89/23/HH: 17 Frandor Road. Detached double garage.

BE/90/23/HH: 3 Bucksham Avenue. Loft conversion.

Bognor Regis

BR/168/23/PL: Rose Cottage, Shripney Road. Change of use of the existing dwelling and annexe to HMO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BR/172/23/CLE: 3 Gloucester Road. Lawful development for existing use as a dwelling house.

Climping

CM/22/23/HH: Church House, Church Lane. Readvertisement due to Substitute plans. Installation of a wooden shed and a garden pergola. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building.

CM/31/23/HH: Jubilee Barn, Climping Street. Readvertisement due to amended site address. Erection of single storey porch to rear elevation.

Felpham

FP/118/23/T: Verge outside 75 Outerwyke Road. T1 - Quercus robur, crown reduce all round by up to 3m to leave height approx 12m and spread 9m and Crown lift to 6m all round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FP/119/23/HH: Whitewalls Cottage. 112B Limmer Lane. Replacement flat roof to existing rear extension, installation of first floor windows and cladding to first floor walls and alterations to fenestration/openings.

Ferring

FG/105/23/PL: Shop (formerly Village Interiors), 9 Ocean Parade. Readvertisement due to amended site address. Change of Use from Class E (Retail) to a micro bar drinking establishment (Sui generis).

FG/108/23/HH: 1 Sea Drive. Replacement of boundary fence and maintenance access gates onto Sea Lane.

Kingston

K/34/23/HH: Kingston Manor, Kingston Lane. Installation of up to 20 roof mounted photovoltaic panels on the flat roof of Kingston Manor. This application affects the setting of a listed building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

K/35/23/L: Kingston Manor, Kingston Lane. Listed building consent for the installation of up to 20 roof mounted photovoltaic panels on the flat roof of Kingston Manor.

Littlehampton

LU/157/23/PL: Court Wick Park, Courtwick Lane. Residential development for 4 No. dwellings and associated landscape. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building and is in CIL Zone 2 and CIL Liable as new dwellings.

LU/193/23/PL: 23 New Road. Erection of an 'Independent self-contained HMO unit for disabled use.

Pagham

P/65/23/A: Spindrift Park, Land Off Hook Lane. Install 7 No. flag signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P/90/23/HH: 71 The Causeway. Proposed attached annex for family use.

P/97/23/HH: 6 Manor Park. Porch extension.

Rustington

R/155/23/HH: 31 Merton Avenue. Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of single storey side and rear extension.

R/162/23/PL: Princess Marina House, 57-59 Seafield Road. Repositioning of barn (amendments to previous application R/259/22/PL) and erection of round workshop within garden to existing residential home. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Yapton