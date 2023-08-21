The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 11 and 18.

Aldingbourne

AL/129/23/DOC: Norton Farm House, Norton Lane, Norton. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under AL/37/23/L relating to condition 3 - details of new windows, doors, paint and colours.

AL/132/23/PL: Land West of St. John's Close, Woodgate. Construction of 9 No residential dwellings (resubmission following AL/40/23/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings. (Photo: Google Maps)

AL/131/23/S73: Norton Grange Farm, Norton Lane, Norton. Application under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 for the Variation of Condition No. 22 - Biodiversity Method Statement following grant of AL/24/23/PL.

Aldwick

AW/160/23/HH: 9 Wychwood Close. Single storey side extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Conservation Area).



AW/157/23/T: 224A Manor Way. 1 No. Common Beech (T1) crown reduction to a height of 13m and spread of 6m in the Aldwick Bay conservation area.

AW/175/23/T: 3 Margaret Close. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to a height of 13m and spread of 7m, removal of epicormic growth off the main stem.

AW/176/23/T: The Gate House, Strange Garden. 1 No. Common Lime (T-345) crown reduction to a height of 7.6m. 1 No. English Oak (T-1883) crown reduction to height of 10.7m and crown lift to 6m from ground level. 1 No. Sycamore (T-1882) crown reduction to a height of 4.6m. 1 No. Scots Pine (T-353) removal of the 3 lowest limbs.

AW/177/23/PL: West Park Cafe, Silverston Avenue. Removal of public toilets and change of use to cafe only (Sui generis to Class E/A3), refurbishment of existing cafe including alterations to existing layout and conversion of existing flat roof to useable terrace. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

AW/190/23/T: 224A Manor Way. 1 No. mature Beech tree (T1) crown reduction to a height of 13m and spread of 8m.

Arundel

AB/81/23/L: Wyke House, 45 Maltravers Street. Removal of 1960s partitions and fittings, to reinstate the property to its original condition as single-family house.

AB/80/23/HH: 11 Priory Road. Ground and lower floor extensions with balcony alterations.

Bognor Regis

BR/166/23/PL: Flat 1, 4 Nelson Road. Retention of front extension with change in front window and roofline only from approved BR/158/19/PL. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated).

BR/173/23/HH: 99 Hook Lane. Proposed single storey extension to rear of existing detached bungalow.

BR/177/23/HH: 51 Orchard Way. Rear and side extensions.

Bersted

BE/88/23/PL: 14 New Barn Lane. Replace existing kitchen window with French door to lead onto garden. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BE/92/23/HH: 280 Chichester Road. Single storey rear addition & alterations.

Felpham

FP/124/23/HH: 22 Glynde Crescent. To remove the existing conservatory and the single storey extension. Extend the existing porch, first floor, second floor all by 2m and extend the existing gable pitched roof over the whole property. Remove the existing dormers and build a second storey in its place with a 45 degree angled side with a flat roof.

Ferring

FG/110/23/HH: 2 Florida Close. Proposed loft conversion.

FG/113/23/HH: 4 Langbury Close. Proposed front dormer.

Littlehampton

LU/202/23/L: Second Floor Flat, 5 South Terrace. Listed building consent for replacement of 2 No. sash windows with timber double-glazed sash windows of the same design as the originals on a true like for like basis. The sash windows will be the slimmer, heritage style units. A chamfered bead will be used on the outside to replicate the look of putty. The new windows will match the current glazing bar configuration. The double glazing will be the slimmer option of 2x4mm panes with an 8mm Argon gas filled cavity between them.

Middleton

M/69/23/T: Poultry Farm, 87 Yapton Road. 1 No. Ash Tree (T4) reduce major branch over gate back to 2m, removal of lowest limb over gate back to branch collar and crown raise to 5m over new site access.

M/73/23/HH: 1 Central Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension and internal alterations with minor changes to existing fenestration.

