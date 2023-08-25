The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 18 and 25.

Aldingbourne

AL/126/23/L: Norton Farm House, Norton Lane, Norton. Listed building consent for amendments to layout and fenestration details, approved under AL/35/20/L in respect of conversion to a one-bedroom dwelling, to facilitate conversion to a two-bedroom unit. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldingbourne Conservation Area and a listed building).

BR/83/23/PL: Regis Centre Car Park, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis. Readvertisement due to Amended Building Design & noise survey; additional demolition plan and drainage, daylight and parking reports. Demolition of former fire station, and construction of a 5-storey, 116-bedroom hotel with ancillary restaurant and all associated works. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building and is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development. (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/188/23/T: Southern Water, Bay Estate WPS, Waste Water Pumping Station, Bognor Regis. 1 No. Evergreen Oak crown lift to 3m above ground level.

AW/196/23/HH: 1 Gunwin Court. Single storey front extension to provide ground floor shower room. (Amendment to previously approved AW/182/22/HH).

Arundel

AB/77/23/L: 63 High Street. Listed building consent to the removal of internal partition wall between the front reception room and the space behind which forms the kitchen.

Bersted

BE/96/23/A: The Bognor Regis Retail Park, Unit 2 & 3, Rowan Way. 1 No internally illuminated fascia sign on front elevation, 1 No non illuminated fascia sign on rear elevation, vinyl shop front window graphics and replacement of existing totem signs with new.

Bognor Regis

East Preston

EP/97/23/HH: Paddock Place, 35 Tamarisk Way. Ground and first floor extensions, internal and external remodelling of existing dwelling to create a 5no. bedroom dwelling with double garage.

Felpham

FP/120/23/HH: Shergar, 1 Second Avenue. Part single, part two storey rear extension and first floor side extension, including installation of front balcony and alterations to fenestration.

FP/133/23/T: 20 Ashmere Lane. 1 No. Mimosa (T1) fell to ground level.

Kingston

K/42/23/HH: Tye House, 19 Coastal Road. Installation for a new residential lift. The property owner has mobility issues and needs to reach the bedrooms on the first floor without assistance but is unable to use the existing stairs. A stair lift has been temporarily installed however it does not provide a fully accessible solution and is not future-proof. It also feels unsafe when in use due the extent of the pitch which limits its practical use.

Littlehampton

LU/208/23/HH: 1 Floyds Cottages, Pier Road. Replacement of existing front and rear elevation windows with new Slimlite double glazed timber casement side hung windows and replacement of existing rear garden door with a new timber door, all to match existing sizes. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton (River Road) conservation Area.

LU/209/23/HH: 3 Floyds Cottages, Pier Road. Replacement of existing front and rear elevation windows with new Slimlite double glazed timber casement side hung windows, and replacement of existing rear garden door with a new timber door, all to match existing sizes. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and affects the character and appearance of the Littlehampton (River Road) Conservation Area.

LU/212/23/HH: 5 Floyds Cottages, Pier Road. Replacement of existing front and rear elevation windows with new Slimlite double glazed timber casement side hung windows, and replacement of existing rear garden door with a new timber door, all to match existing sizes. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and affects the character and appearance of the Littlehampton (River Road) Conservation Area.

LU/213/23/HH: 2 Floyds Cottages, Pier Road. Replacement of existing 3 No. front elevation windows with new Slimlite double glazed timber casement side hung windows to match existing sizes. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and affects the character and appearance of the Littlehampton (River Road) Conservation Area.

LU/211/23/HH: 4 Floyds Cottages, Pier Road. Replacement of existing front and rear elevation windows with new Slimlite double glazed timber casement side hung windows, and replacement of existing rear garden door with a new timber door, all to match existing sizes. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and affects the character and appearance of the Littlehampton (River Road) Conservation Area.

LU/215/23/HH: 4 Lupin Close. Upgrade existing conservatory to full extension.

Middleton

M/74/23/HH: 1 South Walk. Upgrading of existing covered courtyard to habitable space.

Pagham

P/102/23/HH: 36 East Front Road. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single story front and side utility and store extension.

Rustington

R/159/23/HH: 12 Old Manor Road. Demolition of existing ground floor rear garage, conservatory and part demolition existing house to facilitate a new ground floor rear extension, new garage and internal alterations. Demolition of first floor roof structure, extension and enlargement to roof dormer. New garden office. New White stucco render finish to front and side exterior walls and vertical timber cladding to roof dormer.