Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.
Aldingbourne
AL/106/23/PL: The Coach House, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Detached single storey teaching building clad in timber. This site is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.
AL/108/23/L: Rose Cottage, Nyton Road, Westergate. Listed building consent to remove front boundary wall to form parking space, replace all windows (except W02), underpinning to structural wall and replacement roof to kitchen.
AL/124/23/HH: 4-6 The Old Bakery, Church Road. Removal of existing garage. Proposed new garage and garden store with associated external works, insertion of new wood burning flue to roof and widening of existing vehicular access gate. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Church Road, Aldingbourne Conservation Area.
Aldwick
AW/204/23/T: 33 Rucrofts Close. Reduce crown of T1- Horse-Chestnut leaving height 12-13m and width 7-8m.
AW/203/23/HH: 1 Inglewood Close. Replacement and additional cladding to upper elevations.
Bersted
BE/64/23/HH: 13 Newtown Avenue. Proposed side first floor bedroom extension.
BE/73/23/HH: 64 Markfield. Front single storey extension.
Bognor Regis
BR/170/23/T: Abbots Lawn, Sylvan Way. 1 No. Lime tree (T1) - Crown lift to 3.5m-4m above ground level.
BR/186/23/PL: 1 Somerset Gardens. Retention of 7 bed HMO. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.
BR/195/23/HH: 1 Westway. First floor rear extension.
Felpham
FP/122/23/PL: Rabbit Island, rear of 84 Brooks Lane, Bognor Regis. Erection of an agricultural storage barn (revised application further to FP/91/23/AG). This application is in CIL Zone 5 (zero rated) as other development, and is a dual Parish application Bognor Regis Town Council.
FP/132/23/HH: 7 Second Avenue. Single storey extension to side of 2 storey detached dwelling house and demolition of existing prefab concrete garage.
Middleton
M/75/23/HH: Wavelength, 28 Sea Way. Conversion and extension of garage/outbuilding to ancillary annex accommodation and external alterations - resubmission of application M/32/23/HH.
M/76/23/PL: 13 Elm Drive, Elmer. Replacement dwelling (resubmission following M/92/22/PL and M/65/23/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.
Pagham
P/92/23/A: Land North of Sefter Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 3 No. freestanding totem signs to front.
Rustington
R/163/23/HH: 43 Old Manor Road. Garage block.
Walberton
WA/74/23/T: 6 Barnfield Cottages, Arundel Road, Fontwell. 1 No. Pedunculate Oak (T1) crown lift to 5m above ground level, spread reduction to dimensions of 15m by 16m and removal of deadwood over 50mm in diameter.