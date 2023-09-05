The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 25 and September 1.

Aldingbourne

AL/106/23/PL: The Coach House, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Detached single storey teaching building clad in timber. This site is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

FP/122/23/PL: Rabbit Island, rear of 84 Brooks Lane, Bognor Regis. Erection of an agricultural storage barn (revised application further to FP/91/23/AG). This application is in CIL Zone 5 (zero rated) as other development, and is a dual Parish application Bognor Regis Town Council. (Photo: Google Maps)

AL/108/23/L: Rose Cottage, Nyton Road, Westergate. Listed building consent to remove front boundary wall to form parking space, replace all windows (except W02), underpinning to structural wall and replacement roof to kitchen.

AL/124/23/HH: 4-6 The Old Bakery, Church Road. Removal of existing garage. Proposed new garage and garden store with associated external works, insertion of new wood burning flue to roof and widening of existing vehicular access gate. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Church Road, Aldingbourne Conservation Area.

Aldwick

AW/204/23/T: 33 Rucrofts Close. Reduce crown of T1- Horse-Chestnut leaving height 12-13m and width 7-8m.

AW/203/23/HH: 1 Inglewood Close. Replacement and additional cladding to upper elevations.

Bersted

BE/64/23/HH: 13 Newtown Avenue. Proposed side first floor bedroom extension.

BE/73/23/HH: 64 Markfield. Front single storey extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/170/23/T: Abbots Lawn, Sylvan Way. 1 No. Lime tree (T1) - Crown lift to 3.5m-4m above ground level.

BR/186/23/PL: 1 Somerset Gardens. Retention of 7 bed HMO. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

BR/195/23/HH: 1 Westway. First floor rear extension.

Felpham

FP/132/23/HH: 7 Second Avenue. Single storey extension to side of 2 storey detached dwelling house and demolition of existing prefab concrete garage.

Middleton

M/75/23/HH: Wavelength, 28 Sea Way. Conversion and extension of garage/outbuilding to ancillary annex accommodation and external alterations - resubmission of application M/32/23/HH.

M/76/23/PL: 13 Elm Drive, Elmer. Replacement dwelling (resubmission following M/92/22/PL and M/65/23/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Pagham

P/92/23/A: Land North of Sefter Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of 3 No. freestanding totem signs to front.

Rustington

R/163/23/HH: 43 Old Manor Road. Garage block.

Walberton