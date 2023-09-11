The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 1 and 8.

Aldingbourne

AL/141/23/DOC: Norton Farm House, Norton Lane, Norton. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under AL/37/23/L relating to condition 4 - flintwork.

AL/144/23/T: Caigers Cottage, Westergate Street, Westergate. Fell 1 No Oak tree (T3).

Aldwick

AW/201/23/T: 44 Chawkmare Coppice. 1 No. Europaea Lime (T1) crown reduction to a height of 8m and spread of 4m.

AW/205/23/HH: 2 Craigweil Lane. Single storey flat roof extensions to side and rear including new window and patio doors to existing side elevations.

AW/210/23/T: 27 Fish Lane. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to a height of 14m and spread of 7m. 1 No. Sycamore (T2) crown reduction to a height of 14m.

Arundel

AB/85/23/DOC: 38 Maltravers Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under AB/32/23/L relating to condition 3-method statement on how floorboards are to be lifted safely, details of replacement fireplaces, details of all new internal doors, details of any new joinery and timber flooring, details of how new ventilation will be introduced in the boiler cupboard and what it will look like and details/methodology for how non-breathable paint would be removed.

Bognor Regis

BR/190/23/A: 42-44 London Road. Proposed internally illuminated fascia sign and internally illuminated projecting sign to replace existing sign.

BR/192/23/A: Oldlands Farm, Newlands Road. Installation of 1 No. non-illuminated wordmark sign on three elevations of the warehouse (north, east and west) together with 10 No. non-illuminated signage on the western elevation, along with the installation of non-illuminated signs across the site.

East Preston

EP/110/23/HH: 9 Hazelmead Drive. Removal of front porch and rear conservatory and construction of front, side and rear extensions.

Felpham

FP/141/23/T: 31 Lindsey Court. 1 No. Ash (T1) crown reduction to a height of 15m and spread of 9m. Crown lift to 5m above ground level.

Ferring

FG/109/23/HH: 2 The Strand. Alterations to property roof, demolition of existing garage and construction of new garage. New porch above front door.

FG/117/23/HH: 43 Little Paddocks. Removal of existing front and rear conservatories. New full width single storey front extension. New single storey rear extension. Alterations to existing fenestration.

Kingston

K/43/23/HH: Hawthorn Cottage, Brookside Road. Single storey front extension and alterations to fenestration/openings.

Littlehampton

LU/223/23/HH: 5 Elspring Mead. Single storey rear extension.

Middleton

M/78/23/HH: 7 Lane End Road. Single storey rear extension and replacement of side window.

Pagham

P/101/23/DOC: Neals Farm House, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref P/118/22/L relating to Condition 3(1) - joinery details and 3(5) - eaves details.

P/106/23/HH: 30 Conway Drive. Conversion of the existing garage including the raising of the flat roof above and a new detached garage with new vehicular access and dropped kerb.

Rustington