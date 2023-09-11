BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 1 and 8.
By James Connaughton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 19:29 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.

Aldingbourne

AL/141/23/DOC: Norton Farm House, Norton Lane, Norton. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under AL/37/23/L relating to condition 4 - flintwork.

Planning applicationsPlanning applications
Planning applications
Most Popular

AL/144/23/T: Caigers Cottage, Westergate Street, Westergate. Fell 1 No Oak tree (T3).

Aldwick

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AW/201/23/T: 44 Chawkmare Coppice. 1 No. Europaea Lime (T1) crown reduction to a height of 8m and spread of 4m.

AW/205/23/HH: 2 Craigweil Lane. Single storey flat roof extensions to side and rear including new window and patio doors to existing side elevations.

AW/210/23/T: 27 Fish Lane. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to a height of 14m and spread of 7m. 1 No. Sycamore (T2) crown reduction to a height of 14m.

Arundel

AB/85/23/DOC: 38 Maltravers Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under AB/32/23/L relating to condition 3-method statement on how floorboards are to be lifted safely, details of replacement fireplaces, details of all new internal doors, details of any new joinery and timber flooring, details of how new ventilation will be introduced in the boiler cupboard and what it will look like and details/methodology for how non-breathable paint would be removed.

Bognor Regis

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BR/190/23/A: 42-44 London Road. Proposed internally illuminated fascia sign and internally illuminated projecting sign to replace existing sign.

BR/192/23/A: Oldlands Farm, Newlands Road. Installation of 1 No. non-illuminated wordmark sign on three elevations of the warehouse (north, east and west) together with 10 No. non-illuminated signage on the western elevation, along with the installation of non-illuminated signs across the site.

East Preston

EP/110/23/HH: 9 Hazelmead Drive. Removal of front porch and rear conservatory and construction of front, side and rear extensions.

Felpham

FP/141/23/T: 31 Lindsey Court. 1 No. Ash (T1) crown reduction to a height of 15m and spread of 9m. Crown lift to 5m above ground level.

Ferring

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FG/109/23/HH: 2 The Strand. Alterations to property roof, demolition of existing garage and construction of new garage. New porch above front door.

FG/117/23/HH: 43 Little Paddocks. Removal of existing front and rear conservatories. New full width single storey front extension. New single storey rear extension. Alterations to existing fenestration.

Kingston

K/43/23/HH: Hawthorn Cottage, Brookside Road. Single storey front extension and alterations to fenestration/openings.

Littlehampton

LU/223/23/HH: 5 Elspring Mead. Single storey rear extension.

Middleton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M/78/23/HH: 7 Lane End Road. Single storey rear extension and replacement of side window.

Pagham

P/101/23/DOC: Neals Farm House, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref P/118/22/L relating to Condition 3(1) - joinery details and 3(5) - eaves details.

P/106/23/HH: 30 Conway Drive. Conversion of the existing garage including the raising of the flat roof above and a new detached garage with new vehicular access and dropped kerb.

Rustington

R/166/23/HH: 19 Ashton Gardens. To form new concrete steps with a galvanised handrail each side of the front entrance to the property.

Related topics:Norton