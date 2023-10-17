The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 6 and 13.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldwick

AW/177/23/PL: West Park Cafe, Silverston Avenue. Readvertisement due to Amendment to description and updated plans and elevations. Removal of public toilets and change of use to cafe only (Sui generis to Class E/A3), refurbishment of existing cafe including alterations to existing layout and conversion of existing flat roof to usable terrace, and installation of verandah. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LU/246/23/PL: Littlehampton Seafront, East of Harbour Park and South of South Terrace. Application under Regulation 3 of the Town & Country Planning Act (General Regulations) 1992 for the regeneration and transformation of Littlehampton Seafront to provide improved facilities and spaces for sport, arts and recreation. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Seafront conservation area and is in CiL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development. (Photo: Google Maps)

Arundel

AB/89/23/L: 6 High Street. Listed building consent for repairs and restoration works to include; full repair of frames and infill panelling at building's front and rear main structural frames, repair of parapet wall lead flashing and recover flat roof area at rear of property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB/99/23/L: Coachmans Cottage, Kings Arms Hill. Listed building consent for renovation of 6 No windows on north east and north west elevations.

Climping

Planning applications

CM/35/23/HH: Mead Cottage, Climping Street. Demolition of existing outbuilding and construction of annexe accommodation for use in connection with Mead Cottage.

East Preston

EP/113/23/HH: 31 Willowhayne Avenue. Proposed 2 storey side extension and external alterations including existing garage demolition.

Felpham

FP/168/23/T: Hayley's Corner, 14 Limmer Lane. 1 No. Holm Oak (T1) crown reduction to a height of 7m and radial spread of 2m. Removal of epicormic growth on the main trunk up to 7m from ground level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FP/172/23/T: 14 Northwyke Road and 18 Wick Lane. 14 Northwyke Road: London Plane tree (T2): fell the tree to ground level and 18 Wick Lane: Ash tree (T1): crown reduction by 3m, to a height of 13m and spread of 6m.

Ferring

FG/126/23/CLE: Hangleton Farm Livery Stables, Wadars Animal Rescue Centre, Hangleton Lane. Certificate of Lawful Development for the existing development of an animal rescue centre and other associated works.

Ford

F/14/23/PL: Unit A Rudford Industrial Estate, Ford Road. Erection of a temporary building (minimum of 1 year) to provide additional storage space. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

LU/246/23/PL: Littlehampton Seafront, East of Harbour Park and South of South Terrace. Application under Regulation 3 of the Town & Country Planning Act (General Regulations) 1992 for the regeneration and transformation of Littlehampton Seafront to provide improved facilities and spaces for sport, arts and recreation. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Seafront conservation area and is in CiL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Rustington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R/186/23/HH: 72 Sea Avenue. Demolition of existing detached garage. Construction of new single storey rear extension. Construction of side extension with habitable room in roof space including front and rear dormers. Conversion of existing loft space with hip to gable extension and rear dormer to create bedroom and bathroom. Addition of porch to front elevation. Solar panels to rear of property.

R/193/23/T: 3 Munmere Way. Monolith 2 No. Lime trees.

Walberton

WA/92/23/HH: Barnfield House, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Two storey side, single storey rear extension, installation of new double car barn and alterations to outbuilding and fenestration/openings following partial demolition of existing outbuilding and side extension.