The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between December 1 and 8.

Aldwick

AW/274/23/HH: 123 Westminster Drive. Single storey rear extension flat roof.

BR/268/23/PL: 9-11 Station Road, Bognor Regis. Demolition to part of ground floor, extension to 9-11 Station Road on to provide 20 No. bed and breakfast accommodation (resubmission following BR/70/23/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/293/23/HH: 84 Nyetimber Lane. Removal of existing pitched roof structure and provision of new first floor incorporating new pitched roof and rear facing flat roof dormer.

Angmering

A/232/23/HH: 39 Cumberland Road. Partial demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey side and rear extension.

Arundel

AB/112/23/HH: 42 Fitzalan Road. Installation of 11 No. PV panels, comprising 8 No. located above the existing rear dormer and 3 No. located above the existing front dormer to the dwelling.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/111/23/OUT: Land to the rear of Watermead, Yapton Road, Barnham. Readvertisement due to updated Certificate. Outline permission with all matters reserved for 1 No. new dwelling. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

BN/112/23/PL: Land to the rear of Watermead, Yapton Road, Barnham. Readvertisement due to updated Certificate. New mobile home including day-room and touring pitch forming a singular mobile home pitch. This application is a departure from the development plan and is in CIL zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

BN/134/23/RES: Nuthatch, Wandleys Lane, Fontwell. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent BN/144/22/OUT (as varied by BN/65/23/PL) for the erection of 4 No. residential units with associated car parking and landscaping with new access to be provided via Wandleys Lane. This application is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

BN/135/23/T: The Hornbeam, Old Rectory Drive, Eastergate. Remove small-diameter regrowth from dormant buds (2m to 2.5m) from previous pruning points in all sectors of the crown to reduce the overall crown height and lateral spread by 2m-2.5m to 1 No. Horse chestnut.

Bersted

BE/133/23/S73: Chalcroft Nurseries, Chalcraft Lane. Application under Section 73 for the variation of condition imposed under BE/81/20/OUT( which was the subject of a Section 106 agreement) relating to condition 31 - Biodiversity Net Gain to allow greater flexibility to be achieved from each phase.

BE/137/23/PL: 234 Chichester Road. Rear ground floor area to be divided by means of a separating party wall to create 1 No new dwelling to the rear of the existing estate agents with single storey side extension. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/263/23/L: Sea House, 2 Marine Parade. Internal alterations, replacement of rear polycarbonate sheet roof to conservatory with a glazed roof, replacement of an existing flat roof window to front flat roof and formation of new access gate to front garden wall.

BR/262/23/PL: Sea House, 2 Marine Parade. Internal alterations, replacement of rear polycarbonate sheet roof to conservatory with a glazed roof, replacement of an existing flat roof window to front flat roof and formation of new access gate to front garden wall. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Bognor Regis conservation area).

BR/269/23/S73: Butlins, Upper Bognor Road. Variation of condition 9 imposed under BR/161/23/Pl relating to extension of hours of operation on Monday to Thursdays to 23:00 for amplified or live music and 23:30 for buildings use and egress.

BR/261/23/HH: Brodick, 1 Castle Close. Construction of a 2m garden wall with sliding gate access.

Climping

CM/44/23/PL: The Barn, Grevatts Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of 1 No. 2 bed dwelling. This application is a departure from the development plan, is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

East Preston

EP/142/23/HH: 3 Warren Crescent. Loft conversion with rear dormer and hip to gable.

Felpham

FP/197/23/HH: 41 Sea Drive. Single storey rear extension with first floor balcony and external staircase. Replacement of existing first floor external boarding and existing ground floor walls to be clad in boarding.

FP/199/23/HH: 14 Croft Way. Double storey rear extension with Juliet balcony, side dormer, roof window and fenestration changes to front elevation.

FP/200/23/HH: 28 Courtlands Way. First floor dormer to side of existing roof. Composite boarding to existing and proposed first floor walls. Porch canopy to entrance door.

Ford

F/18/23/PL: 1 Station Road. Retention of existing building and its relocation to house animals. This site is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

LU/284/23/HH: 3 Blakehurst Way. Proposed porch extension to front, alterations to fenestration and 1 No. addition of rooflight.

Pagham

P/143/23/T: 16 Boleyn Drive. Reduce T1 Lombardy Poplar tree by 8 m back to previous pruning points to leave final height and spread of 10m by 4m.

Rustington

R/211/23/T: Rustington Methodist Church, Claigmar Road. Pollard 10 No. Limes back to previous points. 1 No. Lime height reduction to 7-8m.

R/229/23/HH: 1 Maple Walk. Erection of boundary fencing.

R/230/23/HH: 27 Preston Paddock. Front and rear single storey extensions.

R/231/23/HH: 31 Seafield Road. Hip to gable roof extension including installation of 1 No. side window and installation of gas meter.

Walberton

WA/111/23/PL: Brookfield Farm, Eastergate Lane. 2 No. detached 4 bedroom dwellings (resubmission following WA/101/22/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

WA/115/23/HH: 4 Barnfield Cottages, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Single storey rear extension. Renewal of consented application WA/97/20/HH.

Yapton

Y/102/23/PL: Land west of Hoe Lane and east of A259, Charles Purley Way. Construction of barn to provide stables, indoor equestrian riding arena and agricultural storage including alterations to existing access, parking area and associated landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development and is a Departure from the Development Plan.