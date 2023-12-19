The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between December 8 and 15.

Aldwick

AW/299/23/HH: Saltings, 45 Colts Bay. Retention of timber summer house/potting shed in front garden.

LU/305/23/PL: Antonia Court, Terminus Road, Littlehampton. Erection of an upward extension to the existing three storey residential building to provide two additional floors comprising 9 No flats along with associated external alterations to the existing building. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, may affect the Littlehampton River Road Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats. (Photo: Google Maps)

Angmering

A/243/23/PL: The Decoy, Decoy Lane. Demolition, rebuild and conversion of existing stable and barn buildings to become 1 No. 4 bedroom dwelling. This application is Departure from the Development Plan, may affect the setting of a listed building, is in CIL zone 3 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/136/23/HH: Anand Bhawani, Church Lane, Eastergate. Single storey side and rear extension to existing bungalow, construction of first floor over with 2 No. rear juliet balconies and installation of front porch canopy, following demolition of existing rear extension.

BN/137/23/HH: Pippin Cottage, Highground Lane, Barnham. Demolition of existing conservatory with construction of 1.5 storey rear extension with dormers. New dormer to front.

BN/139/23/S73: 78 Barnham Road, Eastergate. Variation of conditions imposed under BN/60/23/PL relating to hours of kitchen ventilation and extraction system and business hours.

Bersted

BE/139/23/TEL: Durban Road Industrial Estate, Heath Place. Prior approval under Schedule 2, Part 16, Class A for the installation of a 26.2m monopole on a concrete base, 2.4m high fencing compound, 6 No. operator cabinets, 4 No. dishes, 24 No. Antennas, 1 No. Meter cabinet and ancillary development thereto.

BE/135/23/PL: 1 Plover Close. Demolition of existing side lobby and the erection of a front porch extension to the existing dwelling (No. 1 Plover Close) and the erection of 1 No. 3-bedroom dwelling on land to side of the existing dwelling incorporating a rear facing flat roof dormer (resubmission following BE/130/22/PL). This is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable for a new dwelling.

Bognor Regis

BR/256/23/PL: 10 Longford Road. Change of use from purposes falling within dwellinghouse (Class C3) to 9 unit HMO (Sui Generis).

BR/273/23/T: Sabey Court, Albert Road. Height reduction by 2m, from 16m to 14m, 1m radial reduction on North, South and West aspect from 6m to 5m and 1.5m reduction on East side, from 6m to 4.5m to T1 No Lime tree and 2m height reduction from 15m to 13m and1.5m radial reduction on West side from 6m to 4.5m to T2 - Sycamore.

BR/274/23/T: Danehurst, Sylvan Way. 2 No. Pines (T1 & T2) crown reduction to leave spreads of 9m and crown lifts to 5.5m over the highway.

Climping

CM/45/23/PL: 3 Kents Cottages, Brookpit Lane. Demolition of existing garage and erection of 1 No. two storey dwelling (resubmission of CM/29/23/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development plan, may affect the setting of a Listed Building, is in CIL Zone 5 and CIL Liable as new dwelling.

East Preston

EP/145/23/PL: South end of Sea Road. Provision of boardwalk to access the beach. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/191/23/T: Virginia Gardens. Various works to various trees.

FP/201/23/PL: Rabbit Island, Rear of 84 Brooks Lane, Bognor Regis. Erection of an agricultural storage barn (revised application further to permission granted under FP/106/23/AG). This application is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

FP/206/23/HH: 11 Blackthorn Avenue. Garage conversion and extension to create ancillary annexe to the main house.

Ferring

FG/158/23/HH: 2 Florida Close. Roof extension incorporating balcony to south elevation, with additional 4 No. roof windows to the north elevation and increased ridge height.

FG/170/23/T: South Point, 1 Beehive Lane. T1- Beech tree-reduce height by approximately 1.5m back to previous pollard points and reduce all lateral branches by approximately 1.5m back to previous pollard points.

Littlehampton

LU/273/23/HH: 46 Thorncroft Road. Replacement of conservatory to rear (part retrospective).

LU/285/23/PL: 2 Queen Street. Erect a two storey side and front extension.

LU/296/23/HH: 10 Sandfield Avenue. Resubmission of LU/194/23/HH for retrospective outbuilding with reduction in height and replacement of window to a door to the west.

Pagham

P/142/23/HH: 90 Pagham Road. Replacement garage extension and extension of front porch roof to form canopy.

Rustington

R/234/23/HH: 21 Hawley Road. New detached annexe behind garage to create ancillary habitable accommodation, including to demolish existing lean-to at rear of existing garage.

Walberton

WA/105/23/HH: 8 Fontwell Close. Double side extension and addition of front and rear dormer. Garage conversion into utility room.