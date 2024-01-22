Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website
Aldingbourne
AL/156/23/L: Flat 9, Aldingbourne House, Aldingbourne Drive. Readvertisement due to Correct notices having been served. Listed building consent to remove a number of internal non load bearing stud walls and erect new stud walls internally.
Aldwick
AW/4/24/HH: 54 The Drive. Proposed Orangery. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House, Aldwick Conservation Area).
AW/311/23/HH: Tamarisk, West Drive. First floor side and rear extensions and conversion of existing conservatory with new roof.
AW/8/24/T: Kingslawn, 38 Kingsway. 1 No. Hornbeam (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 15m and spread of 12m. 1 No. Oak (T2) crown reduction to leave a height of 18m and spread of 16m.
AW/9/24/T: 6 Barrack Lane. 2 No. Monterey Cypress (T1 & T10) potential works to roots following ground works and root protection measures.
AW/16/24/T: 14 The Fairway. 1 No. Oak (T1) removal of deadwood and epicormic growth, removal of two lowest west facing limbs and shorten a split stem by up to 4m to leave a height of 16m and spread of 18m.
AW/18/24/T: Glenbrook House, 56 Barrack Lane. Fell T1 Cupressus Macrocarpa.
AW/19/24/T: 7 Windmill Close. 1 No. Strawberry tree (T1) reduce main trunk back to 1m to leave a height of 5-6m. 1 No. Strawberry tree (T2) crown lift to 5.2m above the road and 2.4m above the footpath. 1 No. Phillyrea (T3) spread reduction to leave a North to South spread of 2.5m.
Angmering
A/261/23/RES: Broadlees, Dappers Lane. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent A/153/22/OUT for up to 20 dwellings. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.
A/258/23/A: Ayton House, 2 Shepherds View, Dappers Lane. Installation of 1 No. entrance sign, 1 No. plaque sign, 7 No. free standing signs and 3 No. panel signs.
Arundel
AB/1/24/L: Wyke House, 45 Maltravers Street. Listed building consent for amendments to approved internal layout (AB/96/23/L), including the enlargement of the family bathroom at first floor level and a new WC at lower ground floor level with extract vent to front lightwell. Installation of gas central heating, including a boiler flue terminal to the front lightwell.
Climping
CM/43/23/HH: 76 Climping Park, Bognor Road. Installation of a level threshold front door (to match existing) and step-lift in order to improve access to property. A new platform will also be constructed directly outside the front door, and a new concrete area will be formed in order to create a level surface for the step-lift.
East Preston
EP/145/23/PL: South end of Sea Road. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Provision of boardwalk to access the beach. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development and affects a Public Right of Way.
Ferring
FG/163/23/HH: 4 The Poplars. Install a conservatory to the front of the property.
Littlehampton
LU/5/24/A: The Six Bells Inn, Lyminster Road. Installation of 1 No. single traditional post sign, 1 No. fascia sign with V grove effect and traditional hand painted lettering, illuminated via 2 No. 30w warm white LED flood lights, 1 No. informative directional car park sign to replace existing sign currently obscured by a bush which will be Illuminated via 2 No. 30w warm white LED flood lights, 1 No. single sided car park sign fixed to post with vinyl text to replace existing, 1 No. non-illuminated poster case to allow the premises to display forthcoming events and offers, 4 No. polished brass lanterns with 18w warm white LED lamps and 4 No. 30w warm white LED flood lights (resubmission of LU/289/23/A). This application affects the setting of a listed building.
LU/6/24/L: The Six Bells Inn, Lyminster Road. Listed building consent for the installation of 1 No. single traditional post sign, 1 No. fascia sign with V grove effect and traditional hand painted lettering, illuminated via 2 No. 30w warm white LED flood lights, 1 No. informative directional car park sign to replace existing sign currently obscured by a bush which will be Illuminated via 2 No. 30w warm white LED flood lights, 1 No. single sided car park sign fixed to post with vinyl text to replace existing, 1 No. 1 non-illuminated poster case to allow the premises to display forthcoming events and offers, 4 No. polished brass lanterns with 18w warm white LED lamps and 4 No 30w warm white LED flood lights (resubmission following LU/240/23/L).
Pagham
P/3/24/HH: 25 Silverdale Close. Two storey front extension and porch and redesign of main roof to accommodate extension.
P/4/24/HH: 30 Abbottsbury. Single storey side extension and porch.
Rustington
R/3/24/HH: 109 Sea Lane. Single storey rear extension, conversion of existing integral garage, new window and dormer to first floor area and alterations.
Walberton
WA/123/23/PL: Lower Farm, Yapton Lane. The construction of 5 hectares of glasshouses, a service area and a reservoir on agricultural land to grow long season strawberries. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.
WA/108/23/A: Land west of Tye Lane, 1 Tye Lane. Installation of 1 No. standing fascia sign to front of site.
WA/4/24/T: The Bungalow, Church Lane. 1 No. Lime tree (T1) pollard back to previous pollard points.